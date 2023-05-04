Is Drecod Scam or Legit {April 2023} Check Reviews Now!

This article below shares all the important information regarding the drecod site and shares customer reviews to check Is Drecod Scam or Legit.

Do you enjoy purchasing home decor items? Do you have any ideas for decorating your home? Do you enjoy giving useful products as gifts? If yes, you are on the correct platform. You will learn about the internet store Drecod, which sells home decor as well as everyday necessities.

People from all across the United States were curious about the validity percentage of this website. If you have the same questions, please read this post Is Drecod Scam or Legit?

source: dodbuzz.com

Is This Web Portal Legitimate? Please Checkout The Information!

The domain of the website has created recently on 11th April 2023.

The domain will expire soon on 11th April 2023

HTTPS protocol secures users’ personal information, which this web portal shares. So, one does not need to worry about this.

The website is not available on any social media accounts.

Any corrupted page does not detect this site.

Customer reviews are not found on the official webpage as well as on external sources.

The website gets 14.2 percent out of 100 globally.

Alexa doesn’t show any rating for this website.

The site receives a poor popularity rating, which is 0.

The proximity score of this site is 36 out of 100.

The threat profile rate is 75 out of 100.

The phishing score is 63 out of 100.

The malware percentage is 40 out of 100.

The scam rating is 75 out of 100.

Drecod Reviews, Regarding This Online Store

Drecod is an online business that sells everyday items. This store features a large selection of Earphones. This internet store offers airpods, back belts, decor things, kitchen useful stuff, and other useful items. This retailer also offers a number of discounts to satisfy its customers.

The primary goal of this website is to provide its customers with something valuable at an affordable cost. However, all of the details about this store seem to be safe, but one must check the authenticity details before buying from this online shop.

Authentic Information Regarding This Online Store

The URL of the shop is https://drecod.com/ .

The email address is service@peoplewet.shop .

The phone number is +1(612)-363-4590.

The physical address is 1250 31st St Apartments 153, Des Moines, Iowa 50311, USA.

Another physical address is Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264, USA 64 Main St.

Is Drecod Scam or Legit : This Shop doesn’t seem to be legitimate due to a lack of customer reviews.

Standard shipping time taken by this site is 5-8 working days.

30 days return policy is applicable on this portal.

The cancellation policy is not specified.

Payment methods are PayPal, Visa, Stripe, Mastercard, and cash on delivery.

Advantages Of This Store

HTTPS protocol manages customers’ personal details.

The website offers a variety of useful items.

Different payment options are available.

Email address, physical address, and phone are available.

Disadvantages Of This Shop

The owner’s information is not available.

Poor popularity score.

The website is new.

Drecod Reviews are not available.

Social media links are missing.

The cancellation policy is not specified.

Check Out The Customer Rating Regarding This Online Store!

Customer feedback can help determine the legitimacy of any internet site. An absence of client feedback is a red flag. Additionally, social media accounts cannot be utilized to monitor customer feedback about this shop.

Consequently, it is advised that you investigate PayPal frauds for online shop before proceeding with any transactions.

Conclusion

The online shop Drecod seems to be a scam due to a lack of customers Reviews. The website was newly launched and had a low popularity rating. Furthermore, social media links can’t be utilized to verify customer reviews of this website’s products. Hence, we suggest to buy product from reliable source and recommended that you look into online shop’s credit card scam.

Do you wish to purchase products from this internet store? Please share your opinion.

Is Drecod Scam or Legit FAQs

Q1. Is this store provides a tracking link?

Yes, the store provides tracking Id.

Q2. How to return products?

Through mail at service@dassaulesllc.com.

Q3. Are the shoes come in a box?

Yes,

Q4. Is this shop offers delivery in India too?

Yes, this shop delivers products Worldwide.

Q5. Can one return the order over a call?

No, use mail address.

Q6. Can one order the product over a call?

No, order through the official website.

Q7. What are returnable products?

Damaged products, wrong shipped items.

Q8. Is this shop legit?

No, due to the absence of customer reviews.