Is Drumbench com Scam or Legit {April 2023} Get Reviews!

This article tells the readers about the e-commerce website and puts some light on Is Drumbench com Scam or Legit.

Are you looking for information regarding the legitimacy of Drumbench.com? Do you want to know whether trusting Drumbench.com will put you in trouble or not? Users in the United States and other countries want to know whether they can trust the Drumbench.com website.

Therefore, if you are looking for the facts related to the website’s legitimacy and want to know Is Drumbench com Scam or Legit read the article until the end.

source: dodbuzz.com

Check out the Drumbench.com legitimacy section!!

The website’s domain age is 3 months and 3 days old. It was created on 31/01/2023.

There’s no plagiarism record found because the content on the website is too short to find out anything.

No Alexa rank information is available on the internet, both globally and in the United States .

The website’s trust score is 1% which shows that the website is not good for shopping.

The website has social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest, but there’s no activity.

No information related to the website’s owner or the company is mentioned on Drumbench.com.

There are no Drumbench com Reviews available on the official website and internet.

About Drumbench.com

Drumbench.com is an online website that offers tool drawers of different colors. The website lets the customer find toolbox drawers with various colors and different load capacities. The price of the drawers is fixed, and the customer can avail of the free shipping offers by ordering the product.

However, apart from the heavy toolbox drawers, the website offers nothing to their customer. Also, the product is limited to only one thing, making the customer suspicious of the website’s legitimacy.

Is Drumbench com Scam or Legit– Time to find ou t

Let’s check out whether Drumbench.com is a legitimate website or not.

Official website URL- https://drumbench.com/

Customer service ID- service@epoexhelp.com

Telephone number- +1 7079687685

The website’s domain was established on 31/01/2023 and expired on 31/01/2024.

Shipping policy- The company takes 3 days to process the order and 3-15 days to deliver it to the address. Also, the website offers a free shipping policy.

Return and refund policy- The customer can apply for a refund or return request within 14 days of receiving the order. Once the order is returned to the company and inspected completely, the company issues the refund process.

Payment Methods- Visa, Mastercard, Diner’s Club, and others.

Pros as per the Drumbench com Reviews

The Drumbench toolbox is made up of solid material.

Provides free shipping services that help in saving money.

Cons

Limited information is present.

Not much customer traffic is present on the website.

There are no other products apart from the toolbox.

However, no appropriate information about Drumbench.com, which claims that the website is legitimate. Therefore, at present, the website doesn’t visit by many customers as there’s still much information to collect to see Is Drumbench com Scam or Legit.

Conclusion

With the above information and considering everything, it is clear that Drumbench.com is not legitimate and falls in the suspicious column. The website didn’t have enough information and customer traffic, proving they are trustworthy and genuine.

However, if you wish to order a good-quality toolbox, you can consider other websites that have been in the business for a longer time and provide great services.

What are your views on Drumbench.com? Please comment below.

Is Drumbench com Scam or Legit– FAQs

Q1. Who is the owner of Drumbench.com?

A: There’s no information on the official website or the internet regarding the website’s owner or developer.

Q2. Who are the delivery partners of Drumbench.com?

A: The website has tie-ups with different shipping and delivery agencies like FedEx, DHL, USPS, Sf Express, China Post, Lao Post Express, and others.

Q3. What is Drumbench.com’s free shipping policy?

A: According to the website, if customers order products over $59.99, they can avail of the free shipping offer.

Q4. How much time does Drumbench.com take to deliver the product?

A: The website processes the order within 3 days, and after that takes 3-15 days to ship the product.

Q5. Is Drumbench com Scam or Legit?

A: With the present information, it is clear that the website is not legitimate and falls in the suspicious category.

Q6. How many products are available on the website?

A: There’s only one product available on the official website, which is available in different colors, and the price is $59.