Is Elmerhk Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Get Reviews Here!

To get a clear insight into whether it Is Elmerhk Scam or Legit, shoppers should consider the below-mentioned facts and figures of the website.

Have you bored with your old-style clothes? Are you looking for trendy and designer apparel? Then, visit Elmerhk.com to get a designer collection of men’s clothes for every occasion. This website has been approved in the United States and is getting famous among online shoppers.

It has a unique collection, but people are searching for Is Elmerhk Scam or Legit. So, to check the genuineness of the website, we will see its good and bad effects on the shopper’s decision.

Is Elmerhk.com an authentic shopping website?

The shopping website going to commence from- 17/11/2022

The shopping website will end on 17 /11/2023.

Trust score- It possesses a horrible trust score that is 1%.

Familiarity with social media icons- It lacks social media icons on its home page.

Important policies- Users can read all the important policies through individual pages.

Alexa position – The website secured 6456103 ranks on Alexa.

Trust index- It is poor.

The threat and phishing scores combinedly are- Unknown

Malware score is – not found.

Users review- Elmerhk Reviews are absent.

Privacy policy- As per the SSL check, the client’s details are secured.

Proprietor name- We did not get its proprietor’s name or any other detail about them.

What is Elmerhk.com?

Elmerhk.com is a shopping portal offering a vast men’s clothing collection. On each product, it offers huge discounts. It offers bottoms, sweatshirts, hoodies, shirts, t-shirts, jackets, and many more trendy clothes.

You will get each product at a discount, so you can save a lot of your dollars shopping from Elmerhk.com. Shoppers will get here a unique and finest quality collection of clothes.

Specification of Elmerhk.com-

Is Elmerhk Scam or Legit– analyze its important features-

URL of shopping website- https://www.elmerhk.com/

E-mail address- service@elmerhk.com

Communication number- Not available.

Company name- Bin Estrella GmbH

The existing location of the shop – PallaswiesenstraBe 180,64293 Darmstadt, Germany.

Shipping period- The shipping period of the product differs by the destination.

Taxes and customs duty- Store will not be liable to pay it.

Return Policy- 30-day return policy stated.

Refund Policy- Refund is applicable with certain terms.

Return shipping cost- Shoppers will bear it.

Cancellation Policy- Within 24 hours, you can cancel your order and get a full refund, but after 24 hours, you have to pay 15% cancellation charges.

Non-refundable goods- Swimwear, lingerie, and final sale products are non-refundable.

Modes of payment: – JCB, Amex, Visa, Maestro, American Express, etc.

Is Elmerhk Scam or Legit-stay with its paybacks-

You have a massive collection of men’s clothes you can explore here.

The store offers huge discounts on each of its products.

You can contact the store person physically by following the physical address.

Shoppers can enjoy all the essential policies.

Payment methods are available with a full money-back guarantee.

Losses of Elmerhk.com-

The trust count is horrible.

It is a very young website, only one-month old.

We did not get its client feedback.

Lacks in a contact number.

Alexa rank is not satisfactory.

The social media promotional page is also absent.

The details of its founder are also missing.

Focused on Elmerhk Reviews–

The website is not well-organized and lacks much crucial information. We did not get its social media and other promotional pages on the internet site. So, we did not get a single comment from its viewers. Find information about – Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before being scammed by any con site.

The Final Verdict-

The website is too young and lacks a satisfactory trust score. So, it depicted that it is not an authentic website and needs more detail. Get the point at .Read on How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card If Scammed!

Is Elmerhk Scam or Legit -FAQs-

Q1. What are its shipping charges?

Ans. Shipping cost is not mentioned.

Q2. Does it offer free shipping?

Ans. Free shipping on orders over USD$39.

Q3. When can you cancel your order?

Ans. Within 24-hour you can cancel your purchase.

Q4. Are there any cancellation charges?

Ans. Yes, if you cancel your order after 24 hours of your purchase, you have to pay 15% cancellation charges.

Q5. What about exchange policy?

Ans. It does not offer any exchange policy on its goods.

Q6. Is Elmerhk Scam or Legit a reliable shopping website?

Ans. No, it can be a con site because it lacks many details.

Q7. Which are its non-refundable products?

Ans. Products on sale, personal items like swimwear lingerie, are non-refundable.