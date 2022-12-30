Is Embroideryn Scam Or Legit: Check Entire Reviews!

Is Embroideryn Scam or Legit? You will find out if the store is a scam or legit here as we have provided all the authentic details here.

Is your new year decoration over? If not, you can buy some lighting material to decorate the house this Christmas and new year. You can explore Embroideryn stores in the United States. But, Is Embroideryn Scam or Legit? We have tried to sum up all the crucial information on the legitimacy of the Embroideryn store here. You can start researching the authentic details on this website here.

Read The Permissibility Of Embroideryn Store!

Trust Factor: The Embroideryn store has an 8 percent trust score. Customers should not trust the website.

Foundation Date : May 6, 2022, is the creation date of the Embroideryn store. It was registered more than seven months ago.

Registrar : Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd. d/b/a HiChi is the registrar of Embroideryn.

Expiry Date : It will expire on May 6, 2023.

Buyer’s Opinions : There were no Embroideryn Reviews on online reviewing destinations. Some reviews are available on the official site that looks fake.

Social Platforms: The Embroideryn store is present on Facebook. It got 12K likes and 10K followers.

Data Protection: The details and personal information of the purchasers are protected through an HTTPS server.

Missed Information : The Embroideryn store did not have a phone number on their official domain.

About Embroideryn Store!

Embroideryn store has various garden tools, hand tools, and toys for kids. Their products look amazing as many customers have praised their collection on an official domain.

Toys for Kids

Hand Tools

Holy Family Yard Decoration

Astronaut Star Projector Light

Thermal Warm Cycling Gloves

Characteristics Examined in Is Embroideryn Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.embroideryn.com/

Company’s Address: Woodberry Grove London Ground Floor 2, N120DR England

Telephone Number: Not mentioned on the domain

Email Address: support@embroideryn.com

Various testimonials can be seen on the official domain but no online review destinations have shared any reviews.

Shipment Policy: The orders are processed within 48 hours and shipped within 7-20 days.

Return Policy: The products received in damaged condition can be returned within 14 days.

Payment Choices: PayPal, Visa, Amex, Discover, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Points

Zero delivery fees on orders above $49.

The email and company address are available.

Negative Points

Testimonials on the official domain look fake as online sites did not have any opinions.

Facebook account lacks customer reviews.

Embroideryn Reviews

We have completed the research on the permissibility of the Embroideryn store. Some components have put us into a dilemma to judge if it is an authentic store or not. The customers of this store have praised the products of the site, but these testimonials look suspicious as no other online review portals have shared feedback on their stuff. Besides this, we have also checked the accounts of the Embroideryn store on several social media. Luckily, we found one account on Facebook that has 10k followers and 12k likes. But, no reviews from their followers were present on the collection. So, Is Embroideryn Scam or Legit? Of course Not for now. You should stay far from such online sites and keep on checking some methods to avoid Credit Card Scamming.

Final Thoughts

Summarizing this post here, our team found that the store was registered more than seven months ago. It got a poor rate of trust which makes it a doubtful store. You can look at some procedures to take money from PayPal Scammers. Further, you can also glance at the information on Toys here.

What are your thoughts on the Embroideryn store? Kindly give your valuable feedback here.

Is Embroideryn Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Are the goods on the Embroideryn store reviewed?

Ans. Yes, several customers have praised their collection, but they can be manipulative as no online station has reviewed their products.

Q2. Is the Embroideryn website available on social networking sites?

Ans. Yes, it has an account on Facebook with 10k followers and 12k likes.

Q3. What are the goods available in the Embroideryn store?

Ans. The Embroideryn store sells amazing hand tools, garden tools, and toys for kids.

Q4. What is the return policy on the Embroideryn store?

Ans. They offer only 14 days to claim a return on all defective products.

Q5. Is Embroideryn Scam or Legit?

Ans. It is a doubtful store because it has poor permissibility components like trust rate and length of life.

Q6. What checkout options are available at the Embroideryn store?

Ans. They offer you to make payments with Visa, MasterCard, Amex, PayPal, etc.