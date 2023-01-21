Is Energizek com Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Read Reviews!

The below post will help you in learning, Is Energizek com Scam or Legit, through various details and factors given about the website.

Are you a person who enjoys decorating their homes constantly and wants to search for a place where all kinds of homeware products and other essential goods are available at affordable prices? During the present time, when the online shopping industry is in a boom, almost anything to everything can be found online without leaving home.

Energizek.com is gaining more popularity in the United States. To get into further details, you can look at the various legitimacy factors and reviews to determine whether it Is Energizek com Scam. Scroll down for additional guidance.

Check out the legitimacy factors to determine legitimacy!

Here are some pointers which can ease the process of determining the trustworthiness of the portal:

Domain age: The website was created on 24th August 2022, which confirms the low life expectancy of the website.

Expiration date: It is going to expire on 24th August 2023.

Trust index: The trust index rates 48.8, a somewhat average score.

Trust score: Its trust score is too low; I. E. of 1%.

Energizek com Reviews are not found on online platforms on the official website.

Alexa Ranking: The popularity ranking of Energizek.com is 6901813.

Owner’s details: The owner’s identity has been hidden by whois paid services.

Data security: Valid HTTP protects the website’s data.

Website blacklisted status: It is not detected as a blacklisted website by any blacklisting search sites.

Social media handles: The website page is available only on Facebook.

Proximity to suspicious websites: The presented score is 18/100.

Threat Profile score: The score is 30/100.

Details about the portal to determine whether it Is Energizek com Scam or Legit!

Energizek.com can be the place for you where you can find anything related to home décor and tools. The portal belongs to the online e-commerce industry, but the niche is not clear yet. But there were different homeware and kitchenware products available on the official page.

Specific details about the website!

Official URL: https://www.energizek.com/

Domain name: Energizek.com

Email contact: support@energizek.com

Payment options: Payment can be made to the site using various modes such as PayPal, Amex, Visa, Discover, MasterCard, Diners Club, klarna etc.

Contact number: Not mentioned, which raises doubts about Is Energizek com Scam or Legit .

Shipping Policy: Shipping service time can lead between 7-15 days.

Return and Refund Policy: Returns and refunds are allowed, but no specific period is mentioned.

Free Shipping: Over $40 for every purchase.

Address: Not found, which can be a suspicious factor.

Pros to consider before purchasing!

Free shipping service is provided for purchases over $40.

A valid HTTP connection is secured.

All the details about the company’s policy are available.

Energizek.com is not found as a blacklisting portal.

Return and refunds are allowed on the website’s products.

Cons details before addressing Energizek com Reviews!

The company’s address and contact information are not found anywhere.

The social media presence of the site is next to zero.

No reviews are located, whether officially or unofficially.

The life expectancy and trust scores are too low.

What are the customer’s reviews on the website?

Reviews are an essential factor in proving the authenticity of the portal so that the users can take reference from it for purchasing.

Since the store is relatively new and registered for less than six months, no reliable feedback was found. Even a negative review helps to decide whether it Is Energizek com Scam or Legit. But unfortunately, none is found. Further, you can click here to keep yourself safe from PayPal scamming.

Final verdict:

Conclusively, after thoroughly analyzing the above-mentioned factors, Energizek.com is not a legit platform to shop online. Along with low trust scores, lack of reviews and so on. Therefore, our advice to the customers is to shop from other legitimate and trustworthy platforms for safer experience. Moreover, you can check tips and tricks to safeguard against credit card scams.

What are your experiences with this store? Let us know in the comments section.

Is Energizek com Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Does the online portal offer refunds?

Yes, refunds can be claimed immediately after the return receipt.

Q2. Can the ordered products be canceled?

Yes, the order can be canceled before shipping

Q3. What is the contact info in case of any queries?

In case of any confusion, you can mail support@energizek.com.

Q4. What are the other scores of the portal?

You can also refer to threats, phishing, Spam, Malware, and proximity to suspicious websites.

Q5. Is Energizek com a legit platform?

Energizek.com is not legit because of the low life expectancy and other low trust indexes.