Is Enfissi.com Scam or Legit {April 2023} Get Reviews!

The following information about the website’s readability and value will help you determine whether it Is Enfissi.com Scam or Legit.

Are you a book lover? Are you looking forward to an online bookstore with a huge book collection? Here we present an online book store recently launched in the United States. Readers admire this portal and frequently use it.

But before moving forward, there is a need to know that Is Enfissi.com Scam or Legit. Therefore, we will study portals’ good and bad points to avoid any kind of shopping scam.

source: dodbuzz

Enfissi.com is a trustworthy portal-

This online bookstore was created 19 years ago on 3rd February 2004.

This online bookstore might shut down its services on 3rd February 2024.

The website shares a splendid trust count that is 97%.

We did not find social media icons on the website’s official page.

To avoid any kind of shopping doubt, this portal possesses all the crucial shopping policies.

On Alexa, the rank of the portal has been ignored.

Its trust index is also excellent, 75.9%.

This online bookstore lacks Enfissi.com Reviews .

We did not track down its threat, phishing and malware score.

Valid HTTPS found to secure client data.

Shoppers did not get detail about the bookstore holder.

A short overview of Enfissi.com-

This online bookstore offers a vast collection of books and is a great place for the book lover. It offers like-The 1946 London Lectures, Montessori series Book 17, The – Maria Montessori, Lilith Magick: Infernal Magick, Summary & Study Guide, and other collections are available on the website Enfissi, which also sells books in the Book, Montessori series Book, Infernal Magick Book, Study Guide, et cetera category.

Specification to find out detail over – Is Enfissi.com Scam or Legit?

The URL possess by the online book store is- https://enfissi.com/

E-mail address – online@bestofcustomerservice.com

Telephone number – +1 (217) 461-6098

Book store address- 1900 Bent Pine Park, Statham, GA, 30666, USA

Trade name – Warren Farm North Fork, LLC

Transportation policy- You will get your order in 5 to 7 days.

Transportation charges- The store does not charge anything for shipping whether the product is shipped Worldwide.

Cancellation Policy- It accepts cancellation if orders do not ship.

Return policy- The store has a 30-day return policy.

Refund Policy- Refund policy is applicable, and within 10 days, money will deposit in your account.

Payment options accepted are Stripe , Visa, Discover, American Express etc.

Is Enfissi.com Scam or Legit – Go with its paybacks-

For customers’ security, HTTPS is present with a valid SSL certificate.

The bookstore contains an exceptionally high trust count.

The domain name for the website was registered 19 years ago.

It gives customers a choice of several payment options.

It provides customers with all of the valid and simple-to-find shopping guidelines.

A valid contact number and physical address are present.

Losses of the website-

We did not find its web page on social networking sites.

It’s run on Alexa and is not available.

Customers’ feedback is not mentioned on the site.

Let’s observe Enfissi.com Reviews –

This website falls under the bookstore niche, but it lacks in social media advertising strategy. Social media is an excellent way to connect with shoppers and to get feedback. But due to the absence of a proper advertising strategy, we did not find out the user’s feedback.

So, the store demands to add feedback. We advise you to learn about Getting a Full Refund on PayPal Scams.

The Last Verdict-

We found a splendid trust count, and it is a too-old domain. But still, feedback and crucial detail are ignored by the portal. We are unsure about its authenticity and should made more research on it.

Click here to find out- How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund if Scammed.

Is Enfissi.com Scam or Legit: FAQs-

Q.1 Which transportation terms are used by it?

Ans- It uses a USPS shipping service.

Q.2 What about its return shipping cost?

Ans- The portal lacks in detail about it.

Q.3 Are there any shipping charges?

Ans- It offers worldwide free shipping.

Q.4 What about tracking detail?

Ans- Once your order has been shipped, your order comes with a tracking number.

Q.5 What about the replacement policy?

Ans- You can replace the product and can buy a new one.

Q.6 Can buyers place an order on COD?

Ans- the portal does not offer COD.

Q.7 Is Enfissi.com Scam or Legit? Is it a real online bookstore?

Ans- The website needs to add more important points to get clients’ trust because it is not well-developed.