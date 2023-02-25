Is Entalmechan Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Detailed Reviews!

Customers should take into account the retail shop facts and figures listed below to gain a clear understanding of whether it Is Entalmechan Scam or Legit.

Do you want to lighten your home with unique lights and lamps? Are you looking for other products also at one online shopping portal? Then it would help if you visited Entalmechan.com, an online retail website with a vast collection of products for every age group.

Do you want to know whether it Is Entalmechan Scam or Legit before shopping? However, this retail portal is popular in the United States. Still, it demands studying its feedback and good and bad points to avoid online fraud.

Is Entalmechan.com a legitimate retail shopping portal?

The retail shopping store will launch on- 24/04/2022.

The retail shopping store will shut down on -24/04/2023.

Trust Score- It has a deplorable trust score.

Familiarity with social media icons- The homepage is devoid of social media icons.

The important policies- Each important policy is available for users to read on its page.

Alexa position: The website does not achieve a rank on Alexa.

Entalmechan Reviews from users are missing.

The trust index – Is low.

The combined threat and phishing scores are -Unknown.

Malware detection rate is – Not found.

Privacy, policy- The client’s information is secure according to the SSL check.

Proprietor name- Developers of the retail portal are hiding the website owner’s information.

Details about Entalmechan.com-

It is an online retailer offering a variety of goods such as the weighted smart hula hoop, magic electric cleaning brush, super absorbent floor mat, automatic electric gravity induction salt and pepper grinder, mushroom disco ball, grass seed mat, and so on. The products come with the finest quality and are available at a competitive cost.

Specification to determine: Is Entalmechan Scam or Legit ?

URL of the online retail portal – https://www.entalmechan.com/

E-mail address- support@entalmechan.com

Call-up on -+447723598988

Company name- LANDBASE TRADING CO., LTD.

A road map or physical location of the store – 146A Whitechurch Road, Cardiff, Wales, CF143NA.

Days of delivery- It takes a few days to deliver your order.

Taxes and customs duty- The retail store will not pay it.

Return Policy- It offers returns, but the exact days are not mentioned.

Refund Policy- A refund policy is available with certain conditions.

Exchange policy- After the return process, clients can exchange their products.

Modes of payment: – Visa, MasterCard, American Express and PayPal, etc.

Is Entalmechan Scam or Legit? Read its Paybacks-

You can browse a variety of products at one portal

By going to the physical address, you can physically get in touch with the store representative.

All the necessary policies are available to shoppers.

A full money-back guarantee is offered on all payment options.

Shoppers can call on the store to enquire about their queries.

Entalmechan . com losses-

The level of trust is terrible.

The website is too young.

Its client feedback was not provided to us.

The Alexa ranking is missing.

The promotional page on social media is also missing.

There is also no mention of its founder.

Focused on Entalmechan Reviews–

The retail portal is not well-maintained and short on important data. We could not access its website’s social media or other advertising web pages. Therefore, we received zero comments from its audiences. Before being taken advantage of by any swindling website, learn about the Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam.

The Final Conclusion-

The retail portal is too new and doesn’t have a high enough trust rating. Therefore, it implied that this retail shop is not legitimate and required more information.Continue reading to find out How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed!

Is Entalmechan Scam or Legit: FAQs-

Q1. How much is the cost of shipping implied by the store?

Ans. In its shipping policy, we did not find its shipping cost.

Q2. What about free shipping?

Ans. There is no information about it.

Q3. What about the refund policy?

Ans. A refund policy is available, but clear details about it are missing.

Q4. Does it offer replacement?

Ans. Yes, shoppers can exchange products for new items in case of defective items.

Q5. What about its return policy?

Ans. The exact days of return are not mentioned.

Q6. Is Entalmechan Scam or Legit a registered retail shopping portal?

Ans- No, it is not a valid online shop and lacks many essential details, raising trust concerns among shoppers.

Q7. Who will pay taxes and other duties?

Ans. The buyers will pay it as per their state regulations.