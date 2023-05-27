Is Enxyi Scam Or Legit {May} Read Full Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Enxyi Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Enxyi’s features and authenticity.

Do you want to buy trendy women’s clothing from e-store, Enxyi.com in the United States? But did you know Enxyi originated in high-risk country? Did you know Enxyi’s registrar is popular among scammers and Enxyi’s server hosted several low-rated/reviewed websites? Did you know all orders are shipped free, but return authorization needs to be obtained before returning orders?

Hence, we recommend you to check if Is Enxyi Scam or Legit?

Is Enxyi Legit?

Enxyi Creation: 1st/July/2022 at 08:13:32.

Enxyi Age: 10-months and 27-days old.

Enxyi Last updated on: no data.

Enxyi Expiry: 1st/July/2023 at 08:13:32; short life expectancy.

Enxyi life expectancy: expires within 1-months and 4-days.

Business ranking: 48.1%↓.

Trust score: 30%↓.

Domain Authority: 2/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: Reykjavik,Capital Region,Iceland.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 18%↑.

Threat Profile: 23%↑.

Phishing Score: 16%↑.

Malware Score: 19%↑.

Spam Score: 23%↑.

SSL Status: its IP 104.21.71.40 has Medium-Organization Validated SSL certificate for 45-days.

Status of Blacklisting: Enxyi is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Enxyi uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Enxyi Reviews of owner’s Identity and Contact: Tao Zhou from China has been director since 7th/June/2019. His address is Room#1201,Building#21,100 Yushan Road,Pudong New District,Shanghai,China-200135. His contact information is censored using privacy service provided by Withheld for Privacy ehf.

Backlinks: Five,including 3-DoFollow links.

Brief:

Enxyi.com is an old e-fashion store that claims to manufacture and supply amazing factories of direct-to-consumer clothing created by independent and up-and-coming designers. However, its mission statement was stolen from suitsace.com/pages/about-us, suitsace.com/pages/about-us, suitsace.com/pages/about-us, www.vuype.com/, lyndrea.com/, lyili.com, asvye.com, pseas.maryeyke.com/post/femme-finery-shop/64539166, nnesi.com, and enlsa.rutezmarketing.com/post/dowov/35505275.

Further, its product pages were stolen from zuyta.com,vuype.com,and lyndrea.com answering Is Enxyi Scam or Legit, and shared common physical addresses. Enxyi.com sells:

Casual/Mini/Midi/Maxi/Spring/Summer dresses,

Tops,

Tees,

Blouses,

Long sleeve tops,

Outerwear,

Sweatshirts and hoodies,

Swimwear,

Two pieces sets,

Sweater & cardigan, etc.

Features:

Buy women’s clothing at: https://www.enxyi.com/.

Price: between $28.99 to $69.99.

Physical Address: ,69 Aberdeen Avenue,Cambridge, Xbp International Ltd UK-CB28DL. Address is genuine, but company is firm supporting several fraudulent websites.

Company number: 12038034.

Guarantee: 30-day money back.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Enxyi.

Email address: service@enxyi.com, a genuine business email.

Blogging: not supported.

Delivery Policy: standard orders are delivered within 20-days and express orders in 15-days by Enxyi; accounted to check Is Enxyi Scam or Legit ?

Shipping Policy: Enxyi did not specify processing time.

Carrier details: USPS/FedEx/DHL/UPS.

Tracking: possible on enxyi.com/pages/track-my-order with an email address and order number.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Enxyi.

Cancellation Policy: Enxyi allows cancellation within 24-hrs before shipment.

Cancellation fee: 10% of order value.

Return Policy: Enxyi allows 30-days to return items.

Exchanges: Possible within 7-days after returns are inspected.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: Enxyi refunds orders that have poor quality.

Refund timeline: 7-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Enxyi.

Mode of Payment: All major debit/credit cards/PayPal in 260+ global currencies.

Newsletters: not published by Enxyi.

FAQ: present on Enxyi.

Warranty/Store locations/Phone (or) Whatsapp number/Cookies Policy/Contact person: unspecified.

Pros determingin Is Enxyi Scam or Legit:

Orders over $79 are shipped freely

Get +5% discount using coupon code SAVE5

Get +10% off on buying two items by using coupon code SAVE10

Cons:

Unrealistic discounts of up to 70% are offered

The size of Enxyi’s clothing might differ

Inadequate specifications about clothing

Customers Reviews:

Four customers rated Enxyi.com at 4.3/5-stars. All product reviews on Enxyi.com are positive and rated 5-stars. Hence, product reviews on Enxyi.com are unreliable. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as twelve website and four YouTube reviews suggest that Enxyi.com is possibly scam.

Social media links and relationships:

Enxyi.com is present on Facebook and Instagram with 6,920 followers as ascertained in Enxyi Reviews .

Conclusion:

Enxyi.com gained poor business,trust,DA,and Alexa scores and high suspicion,threat,malware,phishing,and spam ranking. Hence, Enxyi.com seems illegitimate. Click here to learn about trust score. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as Enxyi.com was identified for using an internal review system which excludes negative reviews, anonymous payment modes and cryptocurrency services, signaling high-risk to user’s personal and payment data.

Were Enxyi’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Enxyi.

Is Enxyi Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Who is registrar of Enxyi?

NameCheap, Inc.

2Q. How much is visitor count of Enxyi?

Zero visitors/month with $0 traffic value.

3Q. How much is speed of Enxyi?

A load time of 1.38 seconds, 69% D-performance grade, is considered slow.

4Q. Who is ISP of Enxyi?

CloudFlare Inc., USA.