Is Exosmic Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Detailed Reviews!

Is Exosmic.com a functional website today?

This website was established on January 2, 2023, so it is a few days old.

The domain for this website will lapse on January 2, 2024.

It shares a very poor trust count that is 1%.

The site’s home page lacks any symbols for social media networking sites.

All internet shopping guidelines for login details were located on its actual data.

The total malware, phishing, and threat score is 256%.

We found no Exosmic Reviews while conducting our research.

Its trust index is below shoppers’ expectation of 0.9/100.

Alexa’s web browser gives it no position.

A working SSL certificate was found to use HTTPS encryption to store the client’s data.

The retail outlet refuses to give ownership information.

Detail on Exosmic.com-

Exosmic.com is an online store that advertises a wide selection of affordable goods, including clothing, travel accessories, bedding, and more. Unfortunately, the deals on the website are fake. However, the store is popular now because of its price reductions on a wide range of its merchandise.

Specification of Exosmic.com –

Go through its vital facts to check- Is Exosmic Scam or Legit–

The portal URL is- https://exosmic.com/

Email address- support@exosmic.com

Communication number- 442086385417

Company number- 11736866

The physical address of the store- 372 Southampton Row, Great London, WC1B SHJ, United Kingdom.

Shipping time- Delivery usually takes 9-15 business days.

Cost of shipping- USPS First Class Shipping- $6.99

Express Shipping- $14.99

Return Policy- within 30 days from the date of delivery.

Refund Policy- A refund policy is available.

Cancellation Policy- Not found.

Exchange policy- Not mentioned .

Non-refundable items- Installed or modified, Customized or made to order, Shades, bulbs or accessories purchased individually.

Available modes of payment are- Credit Cards, PayPal , Master Cards, Visa, American Express, etc.

Is Exosmic Scam or Legit – Get its earnings-

Shoppers can look through a large selection of goods at affordable prices.

To reduce risk, you can utilize all of the internet shopping guidelines.

There are convenient payment options that also offer a profit guarantee.

It retained the street address of the retail outlet.

Credible HTTPS was discovered to protect client data.

According to the DNS Filter, it is safe to use.

The website suffered losses are-

The online portal leads to a poor trust count.

It is not too old; many buyers do not adopt it.

There is no Alexa ranking.

Customer responses are not available on the social media website.

Absence of social media sites.

Focused on Exosmic Reviews-

We couldn’t access its website on social media, so we couldn’t find any customer reviews. Therefore, this online store must keep authentic customer reviews. To prevent financial loss, follow this link to find out how to Report a PayPal Scam and Get a Full Refund if scammed by a fraud online shopping site.

Summing-up-

It shares little crucial information and has a low trust rating. Visit to learn more about the countless factor’s shoppers need to be aware of since it appears to be a bogus shopping portal. In light of this, let’s analyze– How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed!

Is Exosmic Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q.1 What are the actual shipping days?

Ans-Between 9 to 15 days.

Q.2 How much does the ship charge?

Ans- It varies as per the method of shipping.

Q.3 How do I cancel my order?

Ans-We did not find its cancellation policy.

Q.4 Which forms of transportation does it use, specifically?

Ans: Shoppers are still looking for the method of transportation used by it.

Q5. What about foreign taxes?

Ans- The store did not mention any rules about it.

Q.6 Do you keep track of your orders?

Ans- The retailer will send all order information to your email address.

Q.7 Is Exosmic Scam or Legit a valid registered portal?

Ans: We continue to question its legitimacy.

Q.8 When does it not ship the order?

Ans- We do not ship on Saturdays, Sundays or U.S. nationally observed holidays.