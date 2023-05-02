Is Ezzpools.Com Scam Or Legit {May} Check Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Ezzpools.com Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Ezzpools.com’s features and authenticity.

Are you looking to take advantage of low prices, heavy discounts, and free shipment offers at Ezzpools.com in the United States? Did you know that Ezzpools.com claims to be a clearance house plus a warehouse? Did you know that Ezzpools’s registrar is popular among scammers? Did you know that Ezzpools’s Tranco rank suggests a low number of visitors?

Hence, before purchasing, we recommend you check if Is Ezzpools.com Scam or Legit.

Is Ezzpools.com Legit?

Ezzpools.com Creation: 9th/March/2021 at 2:58:36.

Ezzpools.com Age: 2-years, 1-month, and 24-days.

Ezzpools.com Last updated on: 1st/March/2023 at 10:55:40.

Ezzpools.com Expiry: 9th/March/2024 at 2:58:36.

Ezzpools.com life expectancy: expires within 10-month and 8-days.

Business ranking: 42.5%↓.

Trust score: 96%↑.

Domain Authority: 13/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: HA, China.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 22%↑.

Threat Profile: 55%↑.

Phishing Score: 6%↓.

Malware Score: 55%↑.

Spam Score: 1%↓.

Status of Blacklisting: Ezzpools.com is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Ezzpools.com uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status: Its IP 104.17.232.29 has Medium-Organization Validated SSL certification for 313 days.

Ezzpools.com Reviews of owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using Xin Net Technology Corporation paid services.

Contact person: unspecified.

Backlinks: 74, including 48 DoFollow links.

Brief:

Ezzpools.com is an old e-store selling clearance items. Ezzpools.com aims to supply unique, high-quality products at the lowest prices to make customers’ places a sweet home and to provide excellent customer experience and customer service.

However, the mission statement of Ezzpools.com was stolen from maxorine.com/pages/about-us, linsets.com/pages/about-us-1, tacticalequi.com/pages/about-us, haemeous.com/pages/About-Us, Etc. Ezzpools.com sells clearance items, including:

St. Patrick’s Day t-shirts,

Women’s clothing and shoes,

Men’s dresses and shoes,

Bags,

Winter clothing, and

Christmas pajamas and gifts.

Features determining Is Ezzpools.com Scam or Legit:

Buy clearance items at: https://ezzpools.com.

Price: starts from $0.89.

Physical Address: Fadel-Beatty Limited, Suite 10542, Abbeylands, Navan Meath-C15DD72, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Ireland.

Company number: 709295.

Guarantee: Satisfaction Guarantee.

Warranty: unspecified.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Ezzpools.com.

Email address: ezzpools@ialdl.com, a fake email as it pertains to ialdl.com.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: unspecified.

Store locations: unspecified.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within five to 15-days by Ezzpools.com.

Shipping Policy: Ezzpools.com takes five to 7-days to process orders.

Carrier details: unspecified.

Tracking: not possible on Ezzpools.com.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Ezzpools.com; accounted to check Is Ezzpools.com Scam or Legit ?

Cancellation Policy: unspecified.

Cancellation fee: unspecified.

Return Policy: Ezzpools.com supports 30-day returns.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: Ezzpools.com sends a notification about the refund after inspecting the returns.

Refund timeline: unspecified.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Ezzpools.com.

Mode of Payment: via all major credit cards in over 250 global currencies.

Cookies Policy: unspecified.

Newsletters: published by Ezzpools.com.

FAQ: present on Ezzpools.com.

Pros:

Ezzpools.com offers combo deals

Free shipment is offered on orders above $39

Get additional discounts on buying more

Ezzpools.com offers a huge collection of items under one roof

Friendly UI of Ezzpools.com with categorization, sorting, filtering, and searching options

Cons determining Is Ezzpools.com Scam or Legit:

Difficulty in contacting Ezzpools’s customer service

Unrealistic discounts of 98%+

Hundreds of product pages are hidden on Ezzpools.com

Ezzpools.com allows ordering 99,999 items irrespective of the availability

No customer acknowledged receiving a delivery from Ezzpools.com

Customers Reviews:

Product reviews on Ezzpools.com are all positive and above 4.5/5 stars. Ezzpools.com does not support blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as 16 websites, one YouTube, two Facebook, one Twitter, and one customer review suggest that Ezzpools.com is possibly a scam.

Social media links and relationships:

Ezzpools.com is not present on social media and Ezzpools.com Reviews found that it did not specify links on Ezzpools.com.

Conclusion:

Ezzpools.com is possibly a scam, as Fadel-Beatty Limited is a shell company supporting several scamming websites. Oisin Kelly, its owner, is also registered as the owner of 10+ companies. Ezzpools.com gained high suspicion, threat, and malware scores. The email of Ezzpools.com is for a different website. Click here to read about credit card fraud, as Ezzpools.com seems unsafe for payment transactions due to poor business ranking.

Is Ezzpools.com Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Ezzpools.com uses how many servers?

Server serial chain number 0a3787645e5fb48c224efd1bed140c3c targeting ns1.alidns.com(IP 39.96.153.45) and ns2.alidns.com(IP 39.96.153.46) based in China.

Q2. Who is the registrar of Ezzpools.com?

Xin Net Technology Corporation, China.

Q3. How much is the visitor count of Ezzpools.com?

Zero visitors count monthly with a $0 traffic value.

Q4. How much is the speed of Ezzpools.com?

A load time of 2.51 seconds, 70% D-performance grade, is considered slow.

Q5. Who is the ISP of Ezzpools.com?

CloudFlare Inc., USA.