Is Fanasticart Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Read Reviews Here!

Are you thinking of going camping? Do you need a camping t-shirt, sports, and other things? Then explore Fanasticart.com, which sells products that are useful for camping. Its combo t-shirt for camping will give you a unique look.

This website was recently introduced in the United States. Still, shoppers are looking forward to its credential facts to confirm whether it Is Fanasticart Scam or Legit? You will get all the relevant website information through the article to understand its authenticity clearly.

Is the website Fanasticart.com trustworthy?

The website went live on 17/02/2020, and it was created 3-years ago.

The website was last updated on 18/01/2023.

The website’s expiration date is January 17/02/2024.

Shoppers found an abysmal trust count that is only 1%.

To scroll down on the website login page, we did not get any social media symbol to promote the site on social networking platforms.

The trust index is 58.2%.

There are no threat, phishing, or malware score.

A customer commented that there were no Fanasticart Reviews .

All of the significant policies are available in the store.

The site is not creating enough traffic, so it lacks Alexa ranking.

A working SSL certificate with HTTPS encryption was found on the website.

Our research did not obtain the owner’s contact details or names.

About Fanasticart.com-

Online retailer Fanasticart.com sells T-shirts, other clothing items, and other collections. Here you can purchase camping combo t-shirts and shoes. The online store ensures that it offers the product at a reasonable cost and free shipping within a certain order limit.

Specification to verify: Is Fanasticart Scam or Legit?

The website’s domain name is- https://www.fanasticart.com/

E-mail address- contact@fanasticart.com

Calling number- Missing.

Store location: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958, County of Sussex, USA.

Days of shipping- It takes 5 to 7 days after purchase.

Standard shipping period- 5-10 days for domestic and 7-15 days for international.

Free Shipping – It provides free shipping on orders over $120.

Return Policy : Its return policy lasts for 30 days .

Refund Policy: It takes a few days and is automatically deposited in the shopper’s account.

Return shipping cost: You will be responsible for shipping costs for returning your item.

Non-refundable items- Only regular-priced items may be refunded; unfortunately, sale items cannot be refunded.

Payment methods- Visa, Amex, PayPal, Master Card, etc.

Is Fanasticart Scam or Legit? Consider its Pros –

A wide variety of goods are available on the website at a reasonable price.

Customers can use all the necessary policies to complete a transaction.

A money-back guarantee is offered along with a variety of payment methods.

The store’s website has a legitimate physical address.

Drawbacks of the website-

The website’s popularity is low.

It needs to add a customer care number.

To gain trust, it must include reliable customer reviews.

The level of trust could be higher.

The owner’s name is concealed on the website.

Its Alexa ranking is also missing.

Concentrating on Fanasticart Reviews–

For Fanasticart.com to be a successful online retailer, the website needs to be better designed and filled with more crucial information. It lacks social media promotion, so we do not find users’ opinions about the retail site.

The Final Conclusion-

Our research revealed that it could increase its trust score, and customer reviews are unavailable. So, it may be a dubious website and require further investigation.

Is Fanasticart Scam or Legit: FAQs-

Q1. What about the return shipping cost?

Ans- It is non-refundable and deducted from the refund.

Q2. How many days does it take to ship the order?

Ans- Domestic and international shipping takes 5 to 10 and 1 to 2 weeks.

Q3. What about its exchange policy?

Ans. Only defective or damaged products can be exchanged.

Q4. What about the shipping cost?

Ans. On its official detail, shipping charges are not stated.

Q5. Is there any free shipping?

Ans. On orders above $120.

Q.6 What about the tracking detail of your order?

Ans- You will get tracking and insurance facility if you ship an item over $75.

Q7. Is Fanasticart Scam or Legit a valid site?

Ans. No, it possesses many red flags.