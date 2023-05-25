Is Fankay Scam Or Legit {May} Check Full Reviews

The post elaborates details on Is Fankay Scam or Legit. Know the in-depth details about this website’s legitimacy.

Do you want to shop for man clothes? Have you explored the Fankay store? Fankay store is a well-known store in the United States and other countries. The store includes various kinds of man clothes that can attract you in seconds. Before you decide to purchase from this store we would like to draw your attention to Is Fankay Scam or Legit. This is a crucial question due to increasing online fraud.

Let’s start the article to know if this store is legitimate or fake.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is Fankay legit?

Fankay is a popular store for many countries. The store has a wide variety of men’s clothing but one should not completely believe any online store. Here you will experience various points that can help you in understanding the legitimacy of the Fankay store. So let’s read the following factors:

Domain Registration : The Fankay store was registered on 18 October 2022.

Fankay Reviews : The store has not received any customer reviews on the official platform.

Trust score : The trust rate of the Fankay store is 58.7%.

Phishing score : The website has a phishing score of 16 out of 100.

Spam score : The spam score of this website is 1 out of 100.

Malware score : The Malware score of this website is 15 out of 100.

Data encryption : The website follows Https protocol so it is secure.

Missing information : Information about the owner is not available.

Overview of Fankay store .

Fankay is an online store that sells varieties of men’s clothes. The store has a wide number of trending clothes for men. Is Fankay Scam or Legit a significant question for all the buyers that will be cleared very soon? Let’s look at some products of this store:

Printed t-shirt

Printed shorts

Casual two-piece print

Full zip hoodie

There are more products of this store that you can explore on the official website. Further, you will know more elaborated details about this store.

Features of Fankay store

Url : https://www.fankay.com/

Email address : service@fankay.com

Phone number : Unavailable

Shop address : unavailable

Return policy : The store provides 45 days return policy.

Shipping : Shipment is free on orders above $29.

Payment mode : MasterCard, PayPal, VISA, Maestro

Positive Highlights

Free Shipping over $29.

Negative Highlights

Reviews unavailable

Fankay Reviews

Fankay is an online store that is popular in many countries. The store has a wide reach but we couldn’t find any legit customer reviews. The official website of the Fankay store does not have any customer response. The store is filled with an amazing and wide variety of products but none of the products has received legitimate customer reviews.

The store is unavailable on social media platforms thus there are no buyer’s responses. The online review website does not include review for this website. You can reach out to this link to stay protected from credit card scams.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post on Is Fankay Scam or Legit, we hope you found apt information about this store. The store has an average trust rate and a life expectancy of also not too long. The store is not comprised of any customer reviews. Thus, the store is hard to trust. You can reach this page for details on PayPal scam security. Visit this link for more details on men’s clothing.

Is Fankay Scam or Legit : Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Fankay?

Ans. Fankay is a store that is available online for citizens of different countries. The store has a huge collection of

Q2. What does the Fankay store sell?

Ans. Fankay store deals with the clothes of men. The store has a huge collection of men’s wear you can shop for trendy clothes on this website.

Q3. What is the registration date of the Fankay store?

Ans. The Fankay store was registered on 18 October 2022.

Q4. What is the trust rate of the Fankay store?

Ans. The Fankay store has a trust score of 58.7%. This is indicated as an average trust rate.

Q5. Is Fankay Scam or Legit?

Ans. As per the research published above, customers should wait for the response of buyers. The website does not have an appropriate trust score.

Q6. Did the Fankay store has got customer reviews?

Ans. The store has not recieved a customer response on the official website. Other online websites also have not published reviews of this store.