Is Femosp Store Scam Or Legit {Feb 2023} Read Reviews Now!

Customers will find it simpler to decide whether it Is Femosp Store Scam Or Legit by considering articles that will clearly depict the website’s legitimacy.

Would you like to update your wardrobe with the latest trendy and designer dresses? Do you want to explore yourself with designer dresses this summer? Then visit Femosp.com, which has been introduced recently as an online shopping portal in the United States.

But people are interested in knowing Is Femosp Store Scam Or Legit. So, check out the website’s essential parameters to understand its popularity and credibility as an online selling site.

Is Femosp.com a fraudulent selling site?

This selling site was created on January 10 2023, and is only a 1-month, 5-days old domain.

This website will end its existence on January 10, 2024.

The online marketplace has a meagre trust rating of just 1%.

According to our research, the social media networking site’s official page does not contain the site’s logo.

The designer has kept up with all the crucial policies via separate pages.

The website lacks with the Femosp Store Reviews .

It receives no ranking on Alexa.

The trust index could be better.

The combined threat and phishing scores are not found.

The score for malware is missing.

The website uses an SSL certificate to protect the personal data of its customers.

The person who created the online domain withholds the identity of its owner.

What is Femosp.com?

Online retailer Femosp.com sells dresses, pants, and t-shirts. Category with collections including black asymmetric v-back high-neck cap sleeve shirt tops, urban blue wide leg Jeans pants, vintage printed lapel long sleeve shirt maxi dress, and more.

Specification of the website to check: Is Femosp Store Scam Or Legit?

The web address of the online site is- https://femosp.store/

E-mail address- femosp@gmail.com

Ring-up on- It is missing.

Physical address- Shoppers are unable to locate their store shop address .

Delivery policy- average delivery time at 10-25 days

Delivery charges – Orders cost between US$0.00–US$39.98, and shoppers have to pay US$4.99 for shipping.

Expedite shipping cost- you need to pay US$7.99 for shipping.

Free shipping- Orders cost over US$39.99; it offers free shipping.

Return Policy- 14 days.

Refund Policy- Within 21 days, a credit will be automatically deposited.

Cancellation Policy- Order cancellations are permitted before the product is produced or shipped.

Modes of payment: – Master Card, JCB, Credit Card, Visa, Discover etc.

To learn more about- Is Femosp Store Scam Or Legit? Read its pros-

The shop offers a sizable selection of women’s clothes at reasonable prices.

It provides several payment options for simple purchases.

The DNS filter indicates that the website is secure.

Customers can access key policies to establish trust.

Cons of Femosp.com-

Its trust count could be better.

There was no social media page for the website.

There is no available Alexa rank.

The responses from its users need to be included.

Customers did not discover the store’s physical address and a working phone number

This website is still developing.

Read Below to Focused on Femosp Store Reviews!

This website needs many crucial components of a legitimate online shopping site and needs to be more organized. Customers can only find its genuine reviews if it has a promotional web page on social media. To protect yourself from internet fraud, you should first learn how to Get a Full Refund on PayPal Scam.

The Last Words:

Because Femosp.com has such a terrible trust score, it is almost a fraudulent shopping site. So, more research is necessary. Then, continue reading to learn How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed!

Is Femosp Store Scam Or Legit: FAQs-

Q1. What about the return shipping cost?

Ans- The store does not mention any detail about it.

Q2. Does it offer an exchange on its product?

Ans. It does not offer any detail about its exchange policy.

Q3. Where does it not deliver products?

Ans. APO/FPO & PO Boxes are not accepted.

Q4. What about its taxes and duties?

Ans. The shoppers have to pay for it.

Q5. How many types of shipping strategies does it offer?

Ans. It offers an expedited shipping strategy.

Q.6 On how many orders it offers free shipping?

Ans- Orders cost over US$39.99, and the store will provide free shipping.

Q7 Is Femosp Store Scam Or Legit an authentic selling site?

Ans. According to our research, the website needs to include many essential characteristics that make up an online website, making it potentially fraudulent.