Is Flumrork Shop Scam Or Legit {Jan} Read Reviews Here!

Do you want pet supplies? Are you finding legitimate stores for phone cases? We are here with a website that offers fascinating phone covers and pet supplies. Flumrork store is well known by the citizens of the United States for selling beautiful phone cases. People are not aware if the store is legitimate or fake. So here, through various elements, we will discuss the Flumrork store’s legitimacy.

Is Flumrork Shop legit?

Numerous stores are registered online to sell their products to different parts of the world. Each customer is now aware of the online fraud stores that defraud customers in several ways. Some fraudulent online stores ask for advance payment and do not deliver the product. Whereas some fraudulent stores deliver defective products. So to protect buyers from a such scam we have found the following elements:

Domain registration : The domain of the Flumrork website was registered on 7 December 2022.

Domain Expiry : The domain of the Flumrork website will expire on 7 December 2023.

Reviews : The Flumrork Shop Reviews are available on the official store site but they seem fake.

Trust rate : The trust rate of the Flumrork store is only 1%.

Policies : The policies are mentioned properly by the store.

Data safety : The website of the store contains the HTTPS protocol so the data is safe.

Missing information : All the information is available except the owner’s details.

Brief about Flumrork Shop.

Flumrork store is a store that deals in pet products and phone cases. The store has astonishing phone cases which many people would love. The store sells the following products:

Dog football toys

I phone base diamond leather.

Is Flumrork Shop Scam or Legit? It may be difficult for some buyers to analyze if the store is legitimate or fake. But don’t you worry. We have more elements to discuss in this store. Reason till the bottom will help you in gaining more information about the store.

Features of Flumrork Shop .

Url : https://www.mlumoa.com/

Email address : unavailable

Phone number : unavailable

Store Address : Meledo Company Limited, Great London, 372 Southampton UK.

Shipment Policy : Express delivery is free on orders more than $36.

Payment mode : VISA, American Express, PayPal, Mastercard.

Positive Highlights

Free express shipping on $36+ orders.

Negative Highlights

Fake reviews detected.

Flumrork Shop Reviews .

Flumrork store is a reputed online store that has an amazing collection of the phone case and dog supplies. The official store website is inclusive of customers’ responses but the response seems fake. On the customer ratings and reviews section of the official site, there are zero ratings and reviews. The other review websites have not mentioned the Flumrork website and the customer reviews are missing.

The Flumrork store is not available on social media platforms. The store does not have an account on Instagram or Facebook. Visit this page to get protection from credit card scams.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up the post on Is Flumrork Shop Scam or Legit, the store has not received customer response or ratings as discussed in the above section. The Flumrork store was registered a few months back and the trust percentage is also 1%. So these factors claim that the store seems suspicious. Buyers should not trust this site without any customer response. Click here to know details for protection from PayPal Scamming. Visit this link for more details phone case.

