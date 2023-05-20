Is Foamyfern com Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

In this article, we will conclude Is Foamyfern com Scam or Legit platform for shopping, considering its details and specification.

If you look for anything on Google, you will find multiple websites and platforms to see that particular thing at different ranges. But do you believe that all these websites are legit? If you are in a dilemma of picking the right online platform, you must track the legitimacy report of that particular domain.

The United States is a shopping hub for different categories ranging from household equipment to fashion apparel. Foamyfern.com is a new website with a vast range of products; therefore, we need to identify Is Foamyfern com Scam or Legit.

Factors proving the Legitimacy of Foamyfern.com

Domain age: Foamyfern.com is a new domain with one month of launch as an E-commerce website.

Alexa ranking: Alexa Rank of the website is not available

Trust score: Fomyfern.com is a very incompatible website with an unrealistic trust score of 1%.

Social media: there are no social media links available for this company.

Owner information: information about the owner is unavailable.

Address proof: the address given on the website is fake. There is no company registered at this location.

Customer reviews: Foamyfern com Reviews and ratings on the product available on the website.

Shipping policy: you can receive your order within 3 to 15 working days, depending on the shipment distance. You will get free delivery if you order the products for more than $50.

About the Foamyfern.com

Foamyfern.com is an online store where you can buy everything you need in your daily life, from furniture and household products to clothing and other accessories. The website came to provide the best customer service and sell high-quality products at low cost. This company was a retail platform converted into an E-commerce website in 2023.

Is Foamyfern com Scam or Legit: Specification

Domain launch: 30 March 2023

Domain expiry: 30 March 2024

Email id: support@foamyfern.com

Contact number: there are two contact numbers- 4420 863 854 17, +1(250) 575 5855

Contact address: 4/4a Bloomsbury Square, London, United Kingdom, WC1A 2RP.

Refund policy: The company gives a 30-day Return policy, but no specific details are provided about the process of money refund.

Payment mode: there are multiple payment methods like PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Maestro.

Currency: USD

Is Foamyfern com Scam or Legit: Pros

The vast diversity of products available in a single domain, from basic needs to clothing.

Multiple languages are available on the website, making it convenient for visitors globally.

Free shipping globally over the shopping of $50.

Cons

The contact numbers on the website are fake and non-responsive.

The website’s contact address and other contact information are available in image format and are inauthentic.

The website claims to work since 2016, but the report shows the website creation date is 30 March 2023.

The refund policy is very dicey and has multiple factors that do not approve your refund.

Foamyfern com Reviews

Foamyfern.com is unable to get any reviews due to multiple factors. The website is new, and no customers are shopping from this domain. Additionally, there is various fake information available on websites that reduce the trust of customers. Also, learn how to avoid PayPal scams.

In Conclusion

Foamyfern.com could be a helpful website, but it becomes hard to trust this domain due to the lack of essential information and fake data. Moreover, no customer reviews can provide valid date authentication of products or websites.

Would you recommend such a website with low stats for shopping? Comment below. Additionally, learn the necessary information about the credit card scam.

Is Foamyfern com Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1 Is there any retailing company for this website?

No, there is no retailing company on this website. They provide information about the retailing company that’s fake.

Q2 What is the active contact number of Foamyfern.com?

Both of the Contact numbers are fake and non-responsive.

Q3 Can we get a full refund if the product does not match our requirements?

There are very slight chances of you getting a refund as the different policies do not mention the refund process. Moreover, you will get a refund if the company finds your product eligible.

Q4 How many charges does it take for Express shipping?

$14.99

Q5 Is there any review on any product?

There are no reviews on any of the products on the website.

Q6 Is Foamyfern com Scam or Legit?

Considering these factors, it is very hard to call the website legit.