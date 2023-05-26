Is Fragmentca Scam or Legit {May 2023} Get Reviews!

Get a clear vision of the portal by reading the mentioned detail below in the article and verify whether it Is Fragmentca Scam or Legit.

Would you like to buy a splendid woolen sweater from an online marketplace? Have you heard before about this portal? Don’t worry; here we are with you to take a new portal at an online marketplace that offers a vast collection of women’s sweaters.

This website has been registered in the United States, and shoppers look forward to its further detail. Here to solve shoppers’ doubts, we will conduct an in-depth study over whether it Is Fragmentca Scam or Legit.

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Fragmentca.com a reliable shopping website?

This website was launched on 27th April 2023 and is only 28 days old.

It might close down its services on 27th April 2024.

In our findings, we found that it possesses a horrible trust count that is 1% only.

The website’s login page does not contain social media sites logos to promote its product.

All the necessary policies are available on the website to support shoppers in making easy purchases.

The threat and phishing scores together are 102%.

38.6% is its trust index.

Purchasers did not get any Fragmentca Reviews on the site or another internet-selling site.

The malware score is 31%.

This website is unable to find its rank on Alexa.

It possesses valid HTTPS and is not detected by any blacklist engine.

We are unable to get the details of the website holder.

A quick view of Fragmentca.com-

Fragmentca.com is a digital selling platform that offers a huge collection of women’s sweaters. Here you can explore the vast range of woolen sweaters for women. They offer all the reliable policies in its official detail so you can check its reliability before shopping. Products offered by it come in the finest quality material.

Specification to get detail on – Is Fragmentca Scam or Legit?

The URL occupied by the website is – https://fragmentca.com/

The email address is –

Contact number- Not available.

The store’s physical location is 102a, Liverpool Road, Cadishead, Manchester, England, M44 5AN.

Delivery strategy- It takes 3 to 8 and 8 to 14 days.

Delivery cost- IT varies from $6.99 to $12.99 according to the adopted shipping mode.

Return policy- 14-day return policy stated.

Refund Policy- After the return process, it takes a few days to refund.

The cancellation policy- Before to transit, you can cancel your order.

Non-refundable items- Products on sale are non-refundable.

It offers payment options: Amex , Visa, Discover, Master Card, Credit Card, etc.

Is Fragmentca Scam or Legit – Read its paybacks-

Huge range of woolen sweaters you can purchase here.

This portal ensures your product quality by offering a wide description of its product.

Each and all policies are maintained through separate pages.

Easy-to-access modes of payment are available.

A valid physical address of the store is mentioned with the company name.

Losses of the online store-

Shoppers cannot directly connect to a store person.

The social media page is missing from the portal.

It cannot create enough traffic, so it lacks Alexa ranking.

It is too young a domain, only a few days old, so it lacks popularity.

Clients’ reviews are missing.

Focused on Fragmentca Reviews-

The website is not well-developed and lacks a web page on social networking sites, so we cannot get any reliable comments over here. Another selling site also does not contain clients’ feedback about this portal. However, shoppers need to know about Getting a Full Refund on PayPal Scam to save themselves from cybercrime.

The Final Verdict-

It possesses a horrible trust count and is too young a domain, so it lacks popularity. Moreover, many essential details are ignored by it. So, we can easily say that it is not a reliable portal to shop. Visit. To learn related to-How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed.

Would you like to use it? Please comment.

Is Fragmentca Scam or Legit? FAQs-

Q.1 What about exchange policy?

Ans- Not mentioned.

Q.2 In how many days can shoppers return defective products?

Ans-Within 14-days.

Q.3 What are the shipping terms of it?

Ans- Express and Default logistics.

4 How many charges for shipping?

Ans- It varies according to the mode of shipment and destination.

Q.5 What is the order processing time?

Ans- 1 to 3 days.

Q.6 Is there any return policy condition?

Ans- The product should be returned within the proper labeling and original condition.

Q.7 Is Fragmentca Scam or Legit a trustworthy website?

Ans- It is an unorganized domain and is not too safe to shop.