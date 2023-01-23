Is Frhnl Shop Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Read Reviews Here!

Getting a clear image of the website, whether it Is Frhnl Shop Scam or Legit, will help shoppers know the website’s legitimacy and genuineness.

Are you looking forward to a classic Christmas tree? Then, explore Frhnl.com, which shares a huge collection of Christmas trees at competitive prices. This website is getting attention in the United States, and people are eager to know its worthiness.

So, to confirm whether Is Frhnl Shop Scam or Legit, here we will study important points of the website. So, out lookers save themselves from any online shopping scam. Let’s read the following details.

Is Frhnl.com an approved website?

This website will commence on 10 /01/2023 and is only a few days old.

The website will be going to end on – 10/01/2024

Trust score- The website depicts an inferior trust count of only 1%.

Social media profile: Social site logos are present on its login page but redirect to the personal profile after clicking on them.

Policies- All the important policies are stated on the website.

Alexa position- 7176633

Trust index- 0.9%

Customer response- Frhnl Shop Reviews need to be included.

The threat and phishing scores together are 191%

The malware score is 81 %.

Privacy statement policy- A valid SSL certificate was found.

The owner’s name-The developer did not mention the name of the website owner.

What is Frhnl.com?

Frhnl.com is an online website that shares a vast collection of Christmas trees and greenery. In our study, we found all the essential details of the product in its description. It sells artificial Christmas trees and greenery for decoration. It claims that the product it offers is good quality and durable. To find a large collection of Christmas trees, shoppers must visit Frhnl.com.

Specification of Frhnl.com to check: Is Frank Shop Scam or Legit?

URL of website – https://frhnl.shop/

E-mail address- customer@cenuhog.shop

Calling number- Shoppers did not find a toll-free number to contact the customer executive.

Physical address- It is not found.

Transportation policy- 15 to 45 days.

Delivery charges – The store offers free shipping on all the products if you spend $25 on the website.

Return Policy- 30-day return policy available.

Refund Policy- Refunds will be automatically refunded on your original payment method.

Exchange policy- You can exchange products.

Non-refundable items- Perishable goods, personal care items, products on sale, hazardous materials, etc.

Modes of payment: – Master Card, JCB, Credit Card, Visa, etc.

Is Frhnl Shop Scam or Legit– Read its paybacks-

The online store offers artificial Christmas trees and greenery.

Several modes of payment are available with a money-back guarantee.

A valid SSL certificate was found.

According to the DNS filter, the website is safe.

Essential policies are stated on the website.

Disadvantages of the website-

The website possesses a low trust count.

Its official address needs to be included.

We still need its contact number.

The popularity could be higher.

It is the too-young domain.

We did not find the shopper’s review.

We did not find any blocklist engine on the website.

Its Alexa ranking is quite low.

The name of its owner is also missing.

Focused on Frhnl Shop Reviews–

In our findings we found that on the portal social media handlers are present but its web page on social platforms like Facebook, Instagram is missing. So we did not get authentic reviews. We urge shoppers to Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before confirming any deal.

The Final Verdict-

We found that it has a low trust count and needs to add client feedback. However, it missed essential information, which is not a legit website. Read on How to Get a Full Refund on Credit Card If Scammed!

Is Frhnl Shop Scam or Legit -FAQs-

Q1. Does it offer import duty and taxes?

Ans- Import tax is charged according to the customs rules of the territory where the item is shipped.

Q2. Does it offer an exchange of products?

Ans. Shoppers can purchase a new one after returning the product.

Q3. On orders above $100, which shipping term is used by the store?

Ans. For orders over 100 USD, we will ship them by FedEx.

Q4. Which website uses the delivery terms?

Ans. Most orders ship by registered mail, such as BSC, SunYou, and TOPYOU.

Q5. What about its return shipping charges?

Ans. Buyers pay the return shipping fee.

Q.6 Is it delivering products worldwide?

Ans-Yes.

Q7. Is Frhnl Shop Scam or Legit an approved website?

Ans. During our research, we find many negative points about the website, so we cannot say it is a legit portal.

