Is Gardy Tools Scam Or Legit {May} Check Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Gardy Tools Scam or Legit? Also, learn about GardyTools’s features and authenticity.

Are you interested in buying repair tools, household cleaning equipment from an online store in the United Kingdom? Did you browse gardytools.co.uk and find attractive discount offers and free shipments? But did you know that gardytools.co.uk is a new website with a short life expectancy? Did you know Tranco’s traffic rank for gardytools.co.uk suggests a low visitor count? Did you know gardytools.co.uk scored a poor business ranking?

Hence, we suggest you check Is Gardy Tools Scam or Legit?

source: dodbuzz.com

Is GardyTools Legit?

GardyTools Creation: 27th/March/2023.

GardyTools Age: 1-month and 20-days old.

GardyTools Last updated on: 27th/March/2023.

GardyTools Expiry: 27th/March/2024.

GardyTools life expectancy: expires within 10-months and 12-days.

Business ranking: 5.7%↓.

Trust score: 53%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: no data.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 4%↓.

Threat Profile: 4%↓.

Phishing Score: 4%↓.

Malware Score: 4%↓.

Spam Score: 1%↓.

SSL Status: IP 63.141.128.21 has Low-Organization Validated SSL certification for 40-days; a positive highlight in Gardy Tools Reviews .

Status of Blacklisting: GardyTools is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: GardyTools uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using whois.com paid services.

Backlinks: one.

Brief:

GardyTools.co.uk is a young commercial site selling garden tools and household electronics. The company was launched this year on 21st/March/2023. Hence, it is a new establishment in the UK. GardyTools did not specify its mission statement. GardyTools sells:

Vacuum Cleaners,

GrillsPressure,

Washers,

Lawn mowers,

Generators,

Cordless Drills,

Impact Drivers,

Chainsaws,

Pools and Spa,

Storage Boxes, and

Heating Equipment.

Features:

Buy household tools at: https://gardytools.co.uk/.

Price: between £24.99 to £1,109.99.

Physical Address: Unit 2,Raydean House 15,Western Parade,New Barnet-EN51AH, UK. The address is genuine; considered to check Is Gardy Tools Scam or Legit ?

Company number: 14744560.

Guarantee: 22 products included guarantee timeline.

Warranty: 21 products included warranty timeline.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on GardyTools.

Email address: support@gardytools.co.uk, a genuine business email.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: +44(747)748-8531 is the contact number.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 8-days by GardyTools.

Shipping Policy: GardyTools takes 3-days to process orders.

Carrier details: USPS/Royal Mail/DHL/DPD.

Tracking: not possible on GardyTools.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on GardyTools.

Cancellation Policy: GardyTools allows cancellation within 24-hrs.

Cancellation fee: no fee.

Return Policy: GardyTools allows 30-days to return items.

Exchanges: Only defective items are exchanged; a negative highlight to check Is Gardy Tools Scam or Legit ?

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: GardyTools takes 4-days to process refunds.

Refund timeline: 10-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at GardyTools.

Mode of Payment: Amex/Discover/MasterCard/Visa/Gpay in GBP.

Newsletters: not published by GardyTools.

FAQ: not present on GardyTools.

Cookies policy/store locations/contact person: unspecified.

Pros:

Free shipment is offered on orders over £50

Friendly UI with searching, categorization, filtering, and sorting options

GardyTools featured a wide range of 249 tools from 50 brands

Detailed specifications of tools and images were included

Cons:

GardyTools ships within the UK only; accounted to review Is Gardy Tools Scam or Legit ?

A return authorization needs to be obtained from customer service before returning items

GardyTools allows ordering 999,999 quantities

Unrealistic discounts of up to 31% are offered

Customers Reviews:

GardyTools.co.uk does not support customer reviews, but blogging is supported. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as 224 customers rated GardyTools at terrible 1.5/5 stars and only 12% reviews were positive. Eleven website reviews and two YouTube reviews suggest that GardyTools is possibly a scam.

Social media links and relationships:

@gardytools is present on Facebook with 19 subscribers as ascertained in Gardy Tools Reviews.

Facebook

Conclusion:

GardyTools.co.uk seems illegitimate due to the average trust score. Hence, GardyTools is only recommended for experienced e-commerce users. Due to poor business scores, GardyTools seems unsafe for payment transactions. Click here to learn about business scores. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as 88% of customer feedback suggests that their GardyTools orders were not received.

Were GardyTools’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about GardyTools.

Is Gardy Tools Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. GardyTools uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 0203bc50a32753f0918022edf1 and 77bd0d6cdb36f91aea210fc4f058d30d targeting ns1.bigcommerce.com(IP 35.226.211.142), ns2.bigcommerce.com(IP 35.238.43.68), and ns3.bigcommerce.com(IP 35.238.121.104) located in USA.

Q2. Who is the registrar of GardyTools?

Google LLC.

Q3. How much is the visitor count of GardyTools?

An average of two visitors monthly with a $0.43 traffic value from the UK(96%), Canada(2%), Australia(1%), USA, and France.

Q4. How much is the speed of GardyTools?

A load time of 2.15 seconds, 73% C-performance grade, is considered slow.

Q5. Who is the ISP of GardyTools?

Bigcommerce Inc., USA.