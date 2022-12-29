Is Ghttime.shop Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Read Reviews!

In the below you will get all the details and factors that will help you in knowing Is Ghttime.shop Scam or Legit.

Are you looking for a door hanger for your home? If yes, you can check out a website selling unique door hanging for Christmas, Easter, welcoming guests and much more. In addition, the website sells numerous products at unbelievable prices with discounts.

Uncountable websites sell various products, but some are fake. So, let’s check, Is Ghttime.shop Scam or Legit, which is trending in the United States.

Check Essential Legitimacy Factors

The domain creation date was not found.

The domain expiry date needs to be included.

The website scored only 1% in the trust score, which could be better.

There needs to be more information provided about the owner.

The phone number and postal address should be included.

The website is not present on any social media platform.

There is no section for clients’ reviews or comments on the website to improve its service or get clients’ feedback.

The website scored only 1.3% trust score, which is terrible.

Ghttime.shop Reviews are not available.

The website detects 83 out of 100 in threat and spam scores.

The platform is secured with HTTPS.

While analyzing, we found that the website could be more popular and has a 5108705 ranking on the browser.

We haven’t detected any blacklist engine for the website.

The website is 23% Proximity to Suspicious.

It has a 61 phishing score on the phishing analysis scale.

About ghttime.shop

Ghttime sells a wide range of door-hanging products for Christmas, Easter, welcoming guests, and much more. The website sells all these products at unbelievable prices with massive discounts.

Customers can avail of these decorative products at a meagre cost with three days’ return. Moreover, to know whether it Is Ghttime.shop Scam or Legit, we diagnosed the website more carefully.

More specifications of this website

The website’s official name is Ghttime.

The URL of the website is https://ghttime.shop/

The phone number mentioned on the website is 064110000.

The email address mentioned on the website is customer@skylsinkte.com .

They offer free shipping for orders above 0-29.99 US dollars with standard delivery. To know more about the website’s legitimacy, you can check Ghttime.shop Reviews mentioned in the post below.

As per Ghttime.shop Reviews, the chat process of the company is not mentioned.

They accept cancellation of the product only after 12 hours of receiving the order.

The product will be delivered within 3-5 days of placing the order. However, the delivery timing differs for every nation.

According to the information mentioned on the website, you can return the product within 3 days of receiving the product. However, personalized and customized products are not eligible for return.

The address mentioned on the website is Pallaswiesenstraβe 180, 64293 Darmstadt’ Germany.

The payment mode is not specified on the website.

Pros of the website

They customize products for you.

Free shipping on every product worth 0-29.99 US dollars.

Cons analyzed while Is Ghttime.shop Scam or Legit

Absence of domain information, payment mode, social media platform, and owner details.

Poor trust index, website popularity and trust score.

Customer Reviews

We have yet to find any review from the customer on the website or Google. The website is also not presented on any social media, so we have yet to see any reviews on any social media platform.

Conclusion

Though Ghttime.shop sells a wide range of door-hanging products, many factors made us suspect the website. The website has yet to mention much necessary information, including domain registration, owner’s detail, customer reviews and more.

If you plan to buy the product from this website, use it at your own risk, or you can buy it from any trust platform.

Do you find this information helpful? Please comment.

Is Ghttime.shop Scam or Legit– FAQs

Q1. Is delivery timing different for every nation?

Ans. Yes, delivery timing is different for every nation.

For the US: 10-15 business days

For the UK: 10-15 business days

For Australia: 10-20 business days

For Canada: 10-20 business days

Q2. Can we track our parcel?

Ans. Yes, you can track your parcel at www.17track.net.

Q3. Do they provide express delivery also?

Ans. No, they also provide standard delivery.

Q4. Is the product price inclusive of customs duty (if charged)?

Ans. No, the price excludes customer duty in case if charged.

Q5. Are they offering worldwide shipping?

Ans. Yes, they are offering worldwide shipping for all the products.

Q6. Do they accept returns if the product is damaged in transit?

Ans. Yes, but you must send them the damaged product pictures within 24 hours.

Q7. How can one get a full refund?

Ans. If you return the product within 3 days.