Is Goldenwek Scam Or Legit {Dec} Check Full Reviews Here

Is Goldenwek Scam or Legit? We have gathered details on the authenticity of the Goldenwek store. Kindly read all the information.

Are you fond of maxi dresses or long shirts? Are you searching for some online destinations that sell summer dresses? If yes, you can check the products of the Goldenwek store in the United States. However, Is Goldenwek Scam or Legit? The shoppers are trying to get information on the legitimacy of the Goldenwek store. You can read every single piece of information on the Goldenwek store here.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Read The Reliability of the Goldenwek Store!

Discovery Date: December 9, 2022, is the enrollment date of the Goldenwek Store. The shop was founded twenty days ago.

Registrar : NameSilo, LLC is the registrar of the Goldenwek store.

Expiry Date : December 9, 2023, is the expiry date of the Goldenwek store.

Trust Score: The Goldenwek website got a bad trust rate. We found only a 1 percent trust factor in it.

Shopper’s Views : We tried to gather Goldenwek Reviews on the official website. But, it got no testimonials either on the official domain or on online testimonial sites.

Social Accounts : There is zero presence on social media pages like Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Missed Information : Our team did not find the contact information and company’s location details.

Data Security: The shop provides satisfaction to customers by securing their information via HTTPS.

Brief of the Goldenwek Shop

The Goldenwek store sells an outstanding collection for women. They have varieties of the summer collection. You will also find a few winter collections too.

Off-Shoulder Summer Blouses

Loose Printed Tops

Maxi Dress Casual Summer Dress

Casual Shirt Summer Dress

Bohemian Long Tops

Specifications Examined in Is Goldenwek Scam or Legit!

URL: https://goldenwek.com/

Telephone Number: It is unavailable.

Email Id: goldenwek@gmail.com

Location Details: Unfound

The shoppers have not shared testimonials on the Goldenwek shop’s collection online or on the official platform.

Return Policy: The buyers are given two weeks to return any product if unsatisfied.

Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, Diners Club, Discover, American Express, etc.

Shipment Policy: Normal shipping takes 8-14 days. While express shipping takes 3-8 days.

Positive Points

The company’s email id is available.

Free delivery at $50+ orders.

Negative Points

The website’s location and phone number are missing.

Testimonials on the collection are unavailable.

The social networking presence is zero.

Goldenwek Reviews

We have acquired every single detail of the Goldenwek store. We have finally reached our decision on the Goldenwek store. The store has not shared its telephone number and location information. We have checked testimonials on the online destination that shares reviews on shopping sites. But, we did not find any. The official website has not shared any testimonials of their customers. It makes the website look suspicious. Social networking sites are deprived of the account of this page. These components suggest that the website is not worthy of trust. So, Is Goldenwek Scam or Legit? It does not look like a dependable site. You must check some components that can help you to deal with Credit Card Scammers.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up this post, we got to know that the Goldenwek store was enrolled around twenty days ago. The factor of trust is extremely poor. It is not a dependable website. The store is not recommended as it does not satisfy all legitimacy factors. Kindly read some tips that can help you to avoid PayPal Scammers. Moreover, you can also read about Maxi Dress here.

What are your opinions on the Goldenwek store? Kindly show your reaction in the comment section below.

Is Goldenwek Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. In how many days the purchasers can return products?

Ans. The purchasers can return goods within two weeks.

Q2. Have the shoppers opinionated on the Goldenwek store’s collection?

Ans. No, the shoppers have not shared any testimonials on the collection of the Goldenwek store. No online destinations have shared suggestions.

Q3. Is the Goldenwek store present on social networking sites?

Ans. No, the Goldenwek store is not present on any social networking site. It looks like an unpopular store.

Q4. What is the lifespan of the Goldenwek store?

Ans. The lifespan of the Goldenwek store is only twenty days.

Q5. Is Goldenwek Scam or Legit?

Ans. It is not a dependable store as it got an unreliable trust score and life expectancy.

Q6. What is the trust count of the Goldenwek store?

Ans. We found only a 1% trust factor in the Goldenwek store.