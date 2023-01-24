Is Guyyil Store Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Honest Reviews!

Read this article, and you will get multiple pieces of information that will help you to clear your doubt, Is Guyyil Store Scam or Legit.

Are you tired of your old cooking rolling pins? Planning to buy a new set of rolling pins and other kitchen stuff? Have you ever checked the price at the Guyyil store?

People who live in the United States of America tend to create delicious dishes in their homes. Guyyil is an online portal selling all types of kitchen products. Interested buyers have been searching for a question Is Guyyil Store Scam or Legit? Follow us, and you will get the answer.

Legitimacy details about the Guyyil store:



The domain of Guyyil Store was created only on 15th Jan January 2023 and is a newly developed website.

As it is a newly developed portal, we find a trust score of only 1%, which is a poor score.

We have also searched for the index score, and we see a score of only 10%.

Content Guyyil Store uses on its website is unique, and no plagiarism has been spotted.

We need to discover details about the owner of the Guyyil Store.

We have found a single customer who has shared their Guyyil Store Reviews on the website.

Customers will only find contact details below the website if a newsletter box.

We need help finding social media accounts after the Guyyil Store website has been operating for over a week.

What is a Guyyil Store?

Guyyil Store has been active for over a week and has been focused on selling multiple kitchen instruments at a discounted rate. The products they are marketing are given below.



Christmas Rolling Pins

Hanging waste Bin Foldable.

Multi-functional chopping bed foldable.

Corn Stripper.

Guyyil Store offers customers a discount.

Specifications to know: Is Guyyil Store Scam or Legit?

The URL Link of Guyyil Store has been given, and customers can tap here https://guyyil.store .

Unfortunately, customer service’s contact number and email address have just been developed.

Customers can share their email addresses in a newsletter box.

Social media accounts have yet to be created after one week of operation.

Guyyil Store has assured customers will get their products within 7 to 15 days. Purchase worth $49 for free delivery.

Customers will get 30 days to return or exchange derivatives from the Guyyil Store.

Payment options will always satisfy customers. They can pay using Paypal, Visa, Mastercard and AMEX.

Is Guyyil Store Scam or Legit ? Know from PROS and CONS:

PROS:

Customers will be able to get quick delivery service.

Customers will get 30 days to think about returning or refunding any product.

CONS:

No social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram etc, have been created.

The owner of the Guyyil Store has skipped sharing details regarding the group of Guyyil.

Contact details have yet to be uploaded, which is a major bummer for every customer.

Guyyil Store Reviews:

Guyyil Store has already completed a week of its operation. As we did not discover any reviews from the customer, we checked out the social media discussion, but we did not get proper details.

We also searched information from popular review-giving websites, and they suggested viewers check for other authentic websites.and share a red flag for the customers. In addition to the text, click here to read some facts about the Paypal Scam.

Final Verdict:

According to our case study, Guyyil Store has yet to upload many details, and this portal’s trust score needs to be higher. Popular review portals suggest reviewers avoid this website. Hence, we consider the Guyyil Store a scam portal.

Have you ever been trapped in a scam website? If so, please share your view in our comment box. Also, click here and learn some important factors to save money from Credit Card scams.

Is Guyyil Store Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Is creating an account on Guyyil Store complicated?

No, it is easy to create.

Q2. Do any additional charges required after creating an account on Guyyil Store?

No, additional charges are required.

Q3. How can anyone cancel products from the Guyyil Store?

It can be cancelled within 12 hours of giving an order.

Q4. Is Guyyil Store a scam website?

Yes, it might be a scam portal.

Q5. Do Guyyil Store accept credit cards?

Guyyil Store, yes, they do accept.

Q6. Do any customers need to pay a delivery charge?

Yes, customers need to pay in case the product price is lower than $49

Q7. Do customers need to pay any advance?

No.

