Is Hairive com Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Exclusive Reviews!

Are you looking for stylish hoodies, shoes, and cowboys? Do you want a price-off on the products? Here we are introducing a website that offers a vast collection of products. The website has been registered in the United States.

The nation’s shoppers like this website but are still confused and want to know Is Hairive com Scam or Legit. So, here we will see its vital parameters to check its credibility. Continue to read the following detail.

Is Hairive.com an authorized website?

The website was formed on 14th September 2022 and had been functioning for less than six months.

The website will be going to diminish on 14th September 2023.

The website contains a terrible trust count that is only 1%.

To scroll down on the website, we did not get any social media symbols at the bottom of the website.

On the website, shoppers track down all the essential policies.

The website got a rank on Alexa, which is #9610684.

Its trust index is also poor.

Hairive com Reviews are missing from the internet sites.

Collectively threat and phishing scores are not found.

We did not find a malware score.

To secure the privacy of its customers, the website contains valid HTTPS.

Shoppers did not find the name of the website holder.

What is Hairive.com?

Hairive.com is an online selling site that sells a unique collection of products. Shoppers can explore hoodies, cow capes, and shoes. Shoppers can save money on the products due to the price of their merchandise. The website is sure about the product quality of its products. The clothing material comes of the finest quality.

Specifications of Hairive.com to determine: Is Hairive com Scam or Legit?

The website web address – is https://www.hairive.com/

E-mail address- Not mentioned.

Telephone number- The website designer did not mention the mobile or telephone number.

Store address- Shoppers did not track down the existing address of the web store.

Carriage policy- The exact days of shipping we did not find in its shipping policy.

Carriage charges – Not found.

Free carriage – It offers free worldwide shipping.

Return Policy- A return policy is available.

Return policy charges- It does not offer free return shipping.

Refund Policy- It offers a refund on return.

Exchange policy- Not found.

Modes of payment: – Master Card, Credit Card, Visa, etc.

Is Hairive com Scam or Legit– Read its paybacks-

It offers sustainably made products.

Shoppers can explore a wide collection of clothes and shoes.

You can find all the essential policies on separate pages.

Many modes of payment are available, which are available with a money-back guarantee.

The website delivers its product worldwide.

Losses of Hairive.com-

The website address is missing.

A valid contact number is missing.

Reviews are not stated anywhere on the internet site.

The trust count is bad.

Alexa’s ranking is quite low.

The website is not popular.

We did not get the name of its owner.

Focused on Hairive com Reviews–

On the website, we did not find its web page on the social platform. So, we did not get any feedback from clients on the social media handlers. On the other internet users’ sites also, feedback is missing. Now it needs to read about-Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before confirming any transaction.

The Conclusion-

The website lacks many essential details to show valid legitimacy for an online shopping portal. So we did not say that it is a valid website to shop.Read on How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card If Scammed!

Is Hairive com Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. What about import and taxes duty?

Ans- There is no detail about the import and taxes duty.

Q2. What about the product exchange policy?

Ans. We did not get any details about the exchange policy on the website.

Q3. Does it offer free shipping?

Ans. On all orders throughout the globe, it offers free shipping.

Q4. What about the delivery terms?

Ans. On its shipping policy, we did not find delivery terms for shipping.

Q5. What is the return shipping cost of the products?

Ans. It does not have any charges for return shipping costs.

Q.6 What about the refund policy?

Ans-Not exact detail is mentioned about its refund policy.

Q7. Is Hairive com Scam or Legit a registered shopping domain?

Ans. The website is poorly developed and lacks many authentic details; it can be a fraud shopping domain.

