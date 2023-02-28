Is Halaboommall Com Scam Or Legit {Feb} Read Reviews!

The post describes information on Is Halaboommall com Scam or Legit. Know whether this store is authentic or fake.

Have you shopped at the Halaboommall store? Do you know what it sells? Halaboommall is a store from where you can purchase items. The store is famous in the United States for unique clothes. You can visit the store and search various qualities about it. Many people may be thinking of Is Halaboommall com Scam or Legit as online websites are hard to trust.

Visit this article to learn about this website.

Is the Halaboommall store legit?

Halaboommall is a popular store website in various countries. The store has gained some attention for a few days so people are searching for the legitimacy of this store. There are plenty of points that one should clarify and understand before purchasing from an online site. Not all online shopping websites are fake or real, before purchasing you should acknowledge the following points:

Domain Registration : The domain of the Halaboommall store was registered on 27 October 2022.

Domain Expiry : The Domain of Halaboommall will expire on 27 October 2023.

Halaboommall com Reviews : The Halaboommall store has not received customer reviews anywhere.

Phishing score : The phishing score of the Halaboommall website is 6 out of 100.

Scam score : The spam score of the Halaboommall website is 1 out of 100.

Trust rate : The trust rate of the Halaboommall website is 58.8%.

Data encryption : The data on this website is safe and secure.

Missing information : Owner information is not available on the website.

Brief about Halaboommall store.

The Halaboommall store is the official online website of the shopping store. The store sells amazing clothes for winter. You can watch some times in the below list:

Winter jacket

Winter parka coat

Is Halaboommall com Scam or Legit? The store has various features which amaze buyers. The collection of this store is also attractive. But considering these factors we cannot say that the store is legitimate as only the above elements cannot decide a store’s authenticity. In the further article, we will be discussing more details that can verify whether this store is legitimate or fake.

Features of Halaboommall.

Url : https://www.halaboommall.com/

Phone number : 0755-83146654

Email id : support@halaboommall.com

Store Address : Long Gang Qu, N202 Chengyun Building, China, 518129

Shipment Policy : Free Shipping on orders above $50.

Payment options : Discover, VISA, JCB

Positive Highlights

Free delivery on orders $50+.

Negative Highlights

Reviews are unavailable

Halaboommall com Reviews

Halaboommall store is an online store about which people from different countries are excited. Everyone is looking for customer reviews but as per our research, we have not found reviews of this store. Yes, the official website is not a compromise of customer reviews. The reviews are also unavailable on the other rating websites. Hence, the customer response is unavailable.

The store is also not available on social media platforms. Therefore, the website has not received any comments, responses, or ratings from customers. You can reach this page to learn about credit card scams.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post on Is Halaboommall com Scam or Legit, we have described various elements of the Halaboommall store. The life expectancy of this website is short, on the other hand, the trust rate is also average. Moreover, the store has not received any customer reviews. So these factors tell that the Halaboommall store could not be trusted blindly. This page will help you in escaping from the PayPal scam. Visit this link to learn more details on jackets

What are your thoughts on this post? If you have any queries regarding the post you can tell us in the comment section.

Is Halaboommall com Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What does the Halaboommall store sells?

Ans. The Halaboommall store is an online website that sells winter clothes such as jackets.

Q2. What is the registration date of the Halaboommall store?

Ans. The registration date for the Halaboommall store is 27 October 2022.

Q3. What is the Phishing score of the Halaboommall store?

Ans. The Phishing score of the Halaboommall store is 6/100.

Q4. Do the Halaboommall store have a customer response?

Ans. No, the store has not received a customer response. We researched the official website, online review websites, and social media but couldn’t find any information on behalf of the customer of this store.

Q5. Is Halaboommall com Scam or Legit?

Ans. Through the research, we found several elements but no element can prove that the customer should trust this site blindly. So we suggest the contributors wait for customer response.

Visit Now, if you have dilema what restaurant you should choos. Our details on the same content will enhance your knowledge.