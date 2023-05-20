Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Hallwenot Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Hallwenot’s features and authenticity.

Did you browse Doyends.com, also known as hallwenot.com, which offers huge discounts and free shipping in the United States? Doyends has friendly UI with searching, sorting, and filtering options. But did you know Doyends originated in China, and its shell company is registered in UK? Did you know that Tranco’s traffic ranking for Doyends.com indicated poor visitor count?

Hence, before purchasing, we recommend you to check if Is Hallwenot Scam or Legit?

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Hallwenot Legit?

Hallwenot Creation: 27th/April/2023 at 6:33:31.

Hallwenot Age: 24-days old.

Hallwenot Last updated on: 27th/April/2023 at 6:35:51.

Hallwenot Expiry: 27th/April/2024 at 6:33:31.

Hallwenot life expectancy: expires within 11-months and 5-days.

Business ranking: 58.5%↑.

Trust Score: 1%↓.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: China.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 26%↑.

Threat Profile: 19%↑.

Phishing Score: 19%↑.

Malware Score: 7%↓.

Spam Score: 1%↓.

SSL Status: its IP 104.18.129.14 has Low-Organization Validated SSL certification for 73-days.

Status of Blacklisting: Hallwenot is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Hallwenot uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Hallwenot Reviews of owner’s Identity and Contact: QuinMiao (Chinese) has been director since 13th/October/2020. His address is Signature 15 St.,Helens Place,London,UK-EC3A6DQ. His email and phone number are censored using Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd., paid services.

Backlinks: 51, including 4 DoFollow links.

Brief:

Doyends.com is young e-fashion store for men. It is also popular as Hallwenot, and URL hallwenot.com redirects users to Doyends.com. It aims at supplying clothing, accessories, and convenient shopping experience. However, its mission statement is generic and stolen from webdesignstudioz.com, jezebeltempting.com, cacheloud.com, and parllpasion.com. Doyends sells:

Shirts,

Pants,

Jackets, and

Pullover.

Features determining Is Hallwenot Scam or Legit:

Buy men’s clothing at: https://www.doyends.com.

Price: between $23.39 to $49.56.

Physical Address: Signature 15 St.,Helens Place, Kentesh Ltd, London,UK-EC3A6DQ. Address is genuine.

Company number: 12948235.

Guarantee: several apparels included guarantee.

Warranty: the website disclaimed any warranty related to uninterrupted, secure, timely, error-free services, merchantability, fitness for particular purpose, non-infringement, title, or merchantable quality.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Hallwenot.

Email address: service@mail.doyends.com, a genuine business email.

Delivery Policy: Doyends delivers stand orders within 14-days and express orders within 10-days.

Shipping Policy: Hallwenot takes 3-days to process orders. Express shipping costs 19.99; considered to check Is Hallwenot Scam or Legit ?

Tracking: not possible on Hallwenot.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Hallwenot.

Cancellation Policy: The order cannot be cancelled once items are packed.

Cancellation fee: 30% of order value.

Return Policy: Hallwenot allows 45-days to return items.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: non-returnable items includes damaged products. Proof of purchase should be included with returns to be eligible for refunds.

Refund timeline: 14-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Hallwenot.

Mode of Payment: Visa/MasterCard/MasterCard in 250+ global currencies.

Newsletters: not published by Hallwenot; a negative highlight to review Is Hallwenot Scam or Legit ?

FAQ: present on Hallwenot.

Phone (or) whatsapp number/store locations/cookies policy/carrier details/contact person: unspecified.

Pros:

Buy more and get up to 20% additional discount

Detailed specification of apparel and images are included

Doyends offers free international shipping on orders above $49.99

Cons:

The size of Doyends’s apparel might differ

Doyends allowed ordering infinite quantities

Unrealistic discounts of up to 70% are offered

Customers Reviews:

All product reviews on Doyends.com were stolen from suitmens.com. Doyends.com does not support blogging. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as 18 websites, three YouTube reviews of Doyends.com, two website reviews, and one YouTube Hallwenot Reviews suggest that websites are possibly illegitimate.

Social media links and relationships:

Hallwenot.com and doyends.com are not present on social media and do not include social media links on their websites.

Trustedrevie

Conclusion:

There is different registration date and ranking for hallwenot.com. Hence, Doyends was determined to speculate customers. Doyends.com seems scam due to its terrible trust, DA, Alexa, suspicion, phishing, and threat profiles. Click here to learn about trust score. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as shipping terms are mentioned on multiple pages, and several terms are contradicted.

Were Hallwenot’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Hallwenot.

Is Hallwenot Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Hallwenot uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers are 0203bc50a32753f0918022edf1 and 77bd0d6cdb36f91aea210fc4f058d30d targeting dns13.hichina.com(IP 39.96.153.52) and dns14.hichina.com(IP 139.224.142.12) located in China.

Q2. Who is registrar of Hallwenot?

HiChina.

Q3. How much is visitor count of Hallwenot?

Zero visitors monthly with $0 traffic value.

Q4. How much is speed of Hallwenot?

A load time of 2.39 seconds, 85% B-performance grade, is considered fast.

Q5. Who is ISP of Hallwenot?

Shenzhen Dianjiang Technology Co Ltd., China.