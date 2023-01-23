Is Halmshaws Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Detailed Reviews!

The below post contains customer reviews, company details, and vital FAQs so that you can know, Is Halmshaws Scam or Legit.

Do you have extraordinary skills? Can you wear a scarf in many ways to help you look different for each take-up? Have you heard of the Halmshaws portal? Yes! This website offers different scarf styles to give you an extraordinary look.

But, consumers worldwide, especially from the United States and the United Kingdom, are curious to read the reviews for the product’s quality and services provided by this website. So, let’s dig out all the facts to know:Is Halmshaws Scam or Legit?

Is This Portal Legit? Check Factors Here!

Domain registration date: it was registered on 12 th November 2008, more than 10 years back.

Domain expiry date: It will expire on 12 th November 2023, within a year.

Blacklist Status: Not detected by any blacklist engine.

Owner’s identification: The owner’sdetails arehidden with WHOIS paid services.

Trust Index: It has received an averageranking of58.9%.

Website Popularity: 10227485, very poor popularity score gained.

HTTPS security: A valid HTTPS connection is found.

Trust Score: It has an above-average score that is76%.

Halmshaws Reviews : It lacks authentic feedback.

Social media links: Social media links are not present.

The authentic portal fails to give scores for phishing, threat& malware detections.

Proximity to suspicious sites: It has received 24 points for it.

Plagiarism: the details seem to be original.

Know About The Website!

This website deals in selling different and trendy scarves. The scarves can be worn in 2 different styles, and one can go for trendy-looking shawls that can match up with every outfit and make you ever-ready for a sudden party theme. So let’s now grab a few specific details to know its legitimacy more accurately.

Specifications toknow:Is Halmshaws Scam or Legit?

URL: https://halmshaws.com

Email ID: info@halmshaws.com

Commercial Name: HALO CARROLLWOOD, LLC.

Phone Number: +1 (208) 264-3508

Physical Address: 14352 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618.

Shipping Details: shipments transits in 15 – 20 days (Monday to Friday).

Delivery Details: Order handling time is 3 – 5 business days (Monday to Friday).

Return & Refund Details: You can raise a request within 30 days of receiving the product.

Payment methods: You can pay via VISA, MASTERCARD, American Express, Discover,and PayPal.

Prosof shopping on this portal!

A 30-day return policy is applicable.

A valid HTTPS connection is found.

Different payment methods are present.

No scores have been given for phishing, threat& malware points, but still, we need to know: Is Halmshaws Scam or Legit?

The official portal presents the company name, contact number, and physical address.

No blacklist engine has detected this portal.

Trust score and index are scored average.

Website is present from quite an old period.

Consfor the website!

Customer reviews are not found on any external reviewing website or the official portal.

Social media links need to be included.

The owner’s details are hidden with WHOIS paid services.

The website’s popularity needs to rank better.

Delivery and return policies could be better explained.

What do Customer Reviews Suggest?

Customer reviews are vital to determine the authenticity of any online domain. But, the official site lack Halmshaws Reviews on its official portal. Also, no social media link is present to share reviews on the customer’s homepage.

Unfortunately, customer reviews are found missing by the external reviewing platforms. In addition to this, you can also grab a few safeguarding tips against PayPal scams here.

Last Thoughts:

The absence of reviews on any portal creates a strong suspicion and doubt as the website has been active for quite a long period. Also, the hidden owner’s details must be addressed. Hence, we recommend avoiding shopping from this domain and prefer any other legit portal. Additionally, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams.

What do you think about this shopping site? Please comment.

Is Halmshaws Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What are the working business hours of this website?

10:00 -17:00 (Monday to Friday)

Q2. What is the shipping cost policy?

Free shipping is available on orders over $18, and you will be charged an additional $3 for shipping below $18.

Q3. When will you get the tracking number?

Once your order has been shipped, it comes with a tracking number allowing you to track it until it is delivered.

Q4. What if the parcel delivered is damaged?

Please reject the parcel from the courier and contact customer support.

