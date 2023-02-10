Is Havenothingus Scam Or Legit: Read Full Reviews Here

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Havenothingus Scam or Legit? Also, learn its features and customer reviews.

Are you looking to purchase several unique products online in the United States? Are you looking to purchase accessories for indoors, outdoors, fashion, Etc? Are you looking to buy them under one roof for better discounts?

Did you know about Havenothingus.com selling nineteen different categories of items? But, before purchasing, if you are looking to review the website, then read this article to check if Is Havenothingus Scam or Legit?

Is Havenothingus Legit?

Creation— 4th January 2023 at 7:00:00.

Age— One month and seven days old.

Last updated on— 3rd February 2023 at 7:00:00.

Expiry— 4th January 2024 at 7:00:00.

Life expectancy— ten months and twenty-six days.

Place of origin— Phoenix, AZ, USA.

Trust Index— 1%.

Business ranking— 14.5%.

Alexa Rank— 7,443,739

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 37%.

Threat Profile— 46%.

Phishing Score— 46%.

Malware Score— 38%.

Spam Score— 26%.

SSL Status— its IP 104.17.232.29 has Medium Organization Validated Certificates SSL certificate for the next 347 days.

Status of Blacklisting— not blacklisted.

Connection Security— Havenothingus utilizes secured HTTPS connection.

Contact person— unspecified.

Social relations— Havenothingus is not present on social media.

Havenothingus Reviews on owner’s Identity and Contact— Privacy Guardian Org LLC paid services were utilized to censor these details.

Brief:

The mission statement of Havenothingus is generic and stolen from several websites. Havenothingus states that it provides unique products to express yourself. Havenothingus included list of general items in its mission statement, which is suitable for any type of website.

Havenothingus.com sells:

Seven home decors,

Four woman’s accessories,

Two Bookmarks,

One beanie light,

One woman’s thermal wear,

One car sticker,

One glass set,

One child carrier, and

One outdoor fire pit.

Features determining Is Havenothingus Scam or Legit:

Buy home decor, utilities, and accessories at— https://havenothingus.com.

Price— between £5.96 to £23.91.

Physical Address— unspecified.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— unspecified.

Email address— havenothingus@gmail.com, a generic, non-commercial, and free email service.

Customer Reviews and blogs— not supported.

Terms and Conditions— Mentioned but plagiarized.

Privacy policy— Mentioned but plagiarized.

Store locator— unspecified.

Delivery Policy— The standard shipment is delivered in eight to fourteen days, and express shipment is delivered in three to eight days.

Shipping Policy— standard shipment charges are $6.99, and express shipment is $12.99.

Carrier details— Unspecified.

Tracking— not possible on Havenothingus.

Cancellation Policy— allowed before shipment.

Cancellation fee— no fee.

Return Policy— fourteen days allowed to return an item.

Havenothingus Reviews on restocking fee— no fee.

Exchanges— not offered.

Refunds Policy— once the refund is approved, the customer is notified. Refunds are credited within certain number of days to the initial mode of disbursement.

Mode of Payment— via Visa, DinnersClub, MasterCard, Discover, and Amex in US$.

Newsletters— not supported.

Help and FAQ— not supported.

Pros:

Havenothingus supports worldwide shipment

The website featured unique home decor, utilities, clothes and accessories

All the items are included for clearance sale offering up to 60% discount

Cons:

Unrealistic discounts of up to 60% are offered

Difficult to contact Havenothingus customer support, accounted to check Is Havenothingus Scam or Legit ?

Difficult to return the items as customer service should be contacted first

Havenothingus.com allows ordering 20K quantities of the same item

Poor UI without searching, filtering, and sorting options

No product specifications were present on Havenothingus

Price is mentioned in GBP, but payments are specified in US$

Customers Reviews:

No customer acknowledgement regarding receiving delivery from Havenothingus.com was present. Therefore, please learn more about credit card rackets to protect yourself from online scams.

Six website reviews and three YouTube reviews suggest that Havenothingus.com is illegitimate. Havenothingus do not support product reviews and blogging. No user reviews about Is Havenothingus Scam or Legit were present on customer review websites, social media, (or) elsewhere on the internet.

Social media Links—

not specified on Havenothingus.com. However, below are two social media posts for it.

Conclusion:

Havenothingus.com seems a scam due to its terrible trust score, business, DA, and Alex ranking. Furthermore, it scored high on suspicion, malware, threat, spam, and phishing profiles.Hence, Havenothingus.com is unsafe for users’ PII, devices, and payment data. Therefore, we recommend you read about PayPal rackets to protect yourself from online scams. Havenothingus.com is young website with short life expectancy.

Is Havenothingus Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Havenothingus utilizes how many servers?

Two servers with serial chain number 0a3787645e5fb48c224efd1bed140c3c targeting galilea.ns.cloudflare.com and glen.ns.cloudflare.com, also hosting several low reviewed websites.

Q2. Who is the registrar of Havenothingus?

NameSilo LLC, which is popular among scammers.

Q3. How much is the traffic of Havenothingus?

Havenothingus.com had less than 5K visits from its launch.

Q4. Havenothingus utilizes which ISP?

CloudFlare Inc, USA.

Q5. How much is the speed of Havenothingus?

An 88 B-performance grade, with load time of 3.18 seconds; considered fast.