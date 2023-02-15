Is Hellomood Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Full Reviews!

Read complete reviews unavailable elsewhere about Is Hellomood Scam or Legit? Also, learn its features and authenticity.

There are different types of cannabis products to elevate person’s mood at various levels to make them energetic (or) sleepy. Certain FDA-approved cannabis products are legal in the United States and used as anti-depressants and performance boosters. But, low-quality and non-tested cannabis products are equally harmful and results in addiction and physiological disturbance.

Hellomood.co is an online store selling cannabis products. So, let’s scrutinize if Is Hellomood Scam or Legit?

Is Hellomood Legit?

Hellomood Creation— 24th-May-2022 at 1:33:11.

Hellomood Age— 8-months and 23-days old.

Hellomood Last updated on— 31st-July-2022 at 20:52:21, indicating business continuity.

Hellomood Expiry— 24th-May-2023 at 1:33:11.

Hellomood life expectancy— 3-months and 10-days.

Trust Index— poor 1%.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 26%.

Threat Profile— 57%.

Phishing Score— 27%.

Malware Score— 57%.

Spam Score— 40%.

Domain Authority— an above-average 10/100.

Business ranking— excellent 100%.

Alexa ranking— a good 173,255 rank.

Place of origin— Capital Region, Iceland, high-risk country.

Status of Blacklisting— Hellomood is not blacklisted.

Connection Security— Hellomood utilizes valid HTTPS connection.

SSL Status— its IP 172.67.39.247 has low domain-validated SSL certificate for the next 70-days.

Hellomood Reviews about owner’s Identity and Contact— hidden using the services of NameCheap Inc.

Brief:

Disclaimer: We do not promote/support any type mood elevating products. The information in this article is obtained from several sources on the internet and intended for information purposes only.

Hellomood.co is commercial e-store selling cannabinoids, terpenes, delta-8, Hemp, and delta-9 products that are lab-tested, ensuring high-quality standards. Hellomood is working with farms in Tennessee. Shipments are sent from OK and aim to provide legal cannabinoids approved for sale only in the USA.

Hellomood adds stains of cannabinoids to the original cannabis, considered to check Is Hellomood Scam or Legit? It helps in making different products as per customer’s requirements. Hellomood featured products for:

Body Soother,

Chill,

Creative,

Energized,

Erotic,

Euphoric,

Focus,

Sleep,

Social,

Versatile,

Concentrates,

Edibles,

Flowers,

Pre-Rolls, and

Vapes.

Features:

Buy cannabinoids products at— https://hellomood.co/.

Price— starts from $4.64.99.

Phone (or) whatsapp— +1(405)594-7026 is the contact number.

Email addresses— team@hellomood.co, a genuine email.

Terms and Conditions— Mentioned clearly on Hellomood.

Privacy policy— Mentioned clearly on Hellomood.

Guarantee— 90-days.

Store locator— not featured on Hellomood.

Tracking— not possible on Hellomood.

Return Policy— Hellomood allows 30-days returns.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Exchanges— not supported.

Refunds Policy— notification is sent if refund is approved, accounted to check Is Hellomood Scam or Legit ? The credits are applied within certain number of days to the original mode of payment.

Mode of Payment— via Visa, MasterCard, Amex, Discover, DinnersClub, and JCB in US$.

Newsletters— supported by Hellomood.

24 hrs chat support— active.

Help and FAQ— included on Hellomood.

The number of backlinks— 366.

Pros:

Get 20% off on your first order

Get 15% off on every order by subscribing to Hellomood

Free shipment is supported for orders above $99

Friendly user interface with product categorization, product count, sorting, searching, and filtering options

Product specifications, descriptions, and images are included

Cons determining Is Hellomood Scam or Legit:

Unrealistic discounts of up to 35% are offered

The physical address, delivery policy, shipping policy, cancellation policy, cancellation fee, carrier details, and refund timelines are unspecified

Products are shipped to only WA, ID, NV, NH, ND, and CO

Hellomood offered 90-days guarantee, but it only accepts returns within 30-days

Customers are prompted to confirm their age but not verified

Customers Reviews:

Hellomood supported customer reviews, ratings, and blogs. More than 9,200 reviews were included on Hellomood. Most of the product reviews are positive and rated 5-stars. Hence, Hellomood.co product reviews within short span are unrealistic.

Seventy reviews on customer review sites and four video reviews rated Hellomood.co average. Most Hellomood Reviews suggest that Hellomood’s products get activated slowly, effects disappear quickly, and many products are ineffective.

Hence, learn about Credit Card rackets, as Hellomood accepts payments via credit cards.

Social media links and relationships—Hellomood.co did not include social media links. However, it is present on TikTok (link given below).

TikTok

Conclusion:

Hellomood gained good business, Alexa rank and customer ratings. Customer feedback about Hellomood was positive. Hellomood delivers the products in America. However, it seems not legitimate due to terrible trust , DA, suspicion, threat, malware, phishing, and spam scores. Hellomood.co has short-life expectancy and is registered in high-risk country.Please learn about PayPal rackets, to protect yourself form internet fraud.

Were Hellomood reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Hellomood.

Is Hellomood Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Hellomood uses how many servers?

Two servers with serial chain numbers 0203bc50a32753f0918022edf1 and 77bd0d6cdb36f91aea210fc4f058d30d targeting mitch.ns.cloudflare.com(IP 173.245.59.208) and suzanne.ns.cloudflare.com(IP 172.64.34.87).

Q2. Who is the ISP of Hellomood?

CloudFlare Inc, USA.

Q3. Who is the registrar of Hellomood?

NameCheap Inc.

Q4. How much is the speed of Hellomood?

A 64%, D-performance grade, with load time of 3.10 seconds (considered slow).

Q5. How much is the visitor count of Hellomood?

An average of 89,622 visitors count/month.