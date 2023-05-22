Is Herstylestory Scam or Legit {May 2023} Read Reviews!

The article answers the question, Is Herstylestory Scam or Legit, and provides the complete details of the websites and customers reviews.

Are you looking for women’s clothing and accessories? Do you love dressing up and wish you could get clothes at a cheaper rate? People from the United States are looking eagerly to this website where women can find varieties of dressing items starting from top to toe all at reasonable rates.

We have found the details of this website that has varieties of clothing items which are needed for everyday use and it also has collections for footwear and accessories. Checkout Is Herstylestory Scam or Legit in this article.

Is Herstylestory Legit? Know details here!

The domain of the website was created on April 21st 2023.

The website’s expiration date is not available.

We have also not come across the owner’s details.

The portal has received a very low trust score of 48.5%.

The website’s popularity mentioned is zero which means the customers do not purchase from this website.

We have found a valid https connection.

The domain is not detected by any blacklisted search engines.

Social media links such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are not available for the online website.

We have not found any Herstylestory Reviews online.

The threat and phishing score is 38/ 100.

The malware score is 21.

The spam score is 32.

Know about the websites to check:

Herstylestory sells products and clothing for women. One can choose their required item from the website and place the order online.

There are no links for any social media platform that has the website’s products and hence the customers will have to purchase the items from their own website.

Specifications: Is Herstylestory Scam or Legit?

The URL is https://www.herstylestory.com/ .

The email id provided on the website is ArronMaryellti@gmail.com .

The company does not have any contact number and no returning address is mentioned.

The standard shipping time is 12 to 20 days.

People can return the products within 14 days of purchase.

Customers will receive the refund in their original mode of payment within a few days.

Customers can pay through MasterCard, VISA, American express PayPal,AMEX.

Pros

The website allows a 14 day return policy.

There are a huge amount of items present on the website.

Cons of Herstylestory Reviews

No social media links are attached to this website.

The website address is not available.

We do not have any details of the owner of the website.

Contact number and address are missing.

Customer Reviews

Buyers reviews are very mandatory for any website to grow as it provides trust and reliability for the store. We can see a list popping up on the website that shows a buyer has purchased the product from the store but it does not have any specific section for the reviews. Also social media links are not found.

Final Summary

Based on our research we have found that the website is illegit and also there are no reviews mentioned about the website. We suggest you kindly go through the details of any website before purchasing and shop from only authentic websites that sell clothing.

Is Herstylestory Scam or Legit-FAQs

Q1. What does this particular website sell?

The website sells clothing and accessories for women at affordable rates.

Q2. What is the delivery time of the product?

The product will be delivered within a week depending upon the place of stay. It may be affected in case of any public holidays, bad weather and international couriers.

Q3. What items are sold on the website?

The website sells tops, jeans and women’s footwear accessories. There is a huge collection of various items and buyers can go through it at once.

Q4. Does the website ship its products internationally?

Yes and provides free shipping. The shipping mein depends upon the places and it takes around 10 to 20 days to reach the products to its desired buyers.

Q5. Does the website have a cancellation policy on the products?

People can cancel the product by sending a mail on the given mail ID and provide the reason why they are canceling their order.

Q6. Does the website provide a full refund?

Yes. The website promises to provide a full refund within a certain amount of days to the original mode of payment done by the buyers.

Q7. Are there any social media platforms available?

No, buyers have not come across any social media platforms online and hence it is difficult to get The authenticity score of the products sold on the website.