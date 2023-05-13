Is Hidden Forever Scam or Legit {April 2023} Reviews!

This post will discuss Is Hidden Forever Scam or Legit, its reviews, specification, and much more.

Do you shop from the ecommerce website? Do you prefer handmade products? Do you believe every ecommerce website? If yes, then you must be aware of the website you choose for your shopping. Many online frauds and fake websites try to make money by selling the wrong products. Thus, you need to be careful while shopping online in the United States.

Many genuine websites also sell unique, authentic, handmade and personalized products. Therefore, you must check the credibility of the website before shopping. A website known as Forever sells personalized products; thus, check if it Is Hidden Forever Scam or Legit.

source: dodbuzz.com

Legitimacy Features of Forever website

Here are some legitimacy factors that can decide whether Forever is legit.

The domain was created on Thursday, 23rd February 2023, at 12:00 am, which is still young.

We didn’t find the expiry domain date of the website.

Currently, the website’s popularity is zero.

We haven’t found the owner’s details on the website.

Any search engine does not blacklist the domain.

This website is secured with the HTTP protocol thus, safe to use.

The trust index website secured 20 out of 100 regarding Proximity to Suspicious.

The website secured 17 scores out of 100 in terms of Threat Profile and Phishing Score.

We found many Hidden Forever Reviews on the website and social media, mostly positive and 5-star ratings. The reviews on the website and internet seem to need to be more realistic.

The website scored 16 scores out of 100 in terms of Malware Score.

On the website, the spam score is two.

The website trust score is 58.1% which is an average trust score.

What is Forever website?

Forever is a personalized crafting shop that can customize many products for you. The shop entertains its customers with numerous products, including necklaces, hidden photo bracelets, keychains, and pendants.

The website sells these products on demand at reasonable prices. They are selling these products at exciting sale prices. Though the website selling these products at reasonable prices is not enough thus, we need to analyze the website in more detail to examine whether Is Hidden Forever is a Scam or Legit.

More specifications to check the website’s legitimacy

URL- The URL of the website is https://hiddenforever.com/.

Name- The name displayed on the website is Hidden Forever.

Email-id- The email address mentioned on the website is info@hiddenforever.com.

Phone Number- The phone number must be found on the website.

Postal Code- The postal code of the website is not mentioned on the website.

Shipping Policy- They haven’t mentioned the shipping policy on the website.

Exchange Policy- The website offers an easy 14 days exchange policy without damage, tags, or original packaging.

Refund Policy- They offer 30 days, easy, hassle-free refund policy.

Address- We are still looking for the website address on the website. Therefore, we need to check: Is Hidden Forever Scam or Legit?

Return Policy- You can return the product within 30 days of receiving the product.

Chat Process- They don’t have a chat process.

Shipping Charge- They haven’t mentioned their shipping charges.

Payment mode- The website accepts all major payment options, including Gpay, card, PayPal, etc.

Social Media Presence- The website is on various social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

Pros of Forever Website

They accept all payment modes.

The website is present on social media platforms.

Cons of Forever Website to check Is Hidden Forever Scam or Legit

Absence of company’s address, postal code, expiry date, owner’s details, etc.

Only positive review of the website

Customer’s Reviews

Customer reviews play a vital role in understanding the website’s legitimacy; thus, we have analyzed the website via customer reviews. Though the website has customer reviews, all of those are positive reviews that are hard to believe.

Nowadays, it is hard to believe online because of the fraud and scams on social media. Thus, it is necessary to read safety tips against trending Credit Card Scams to read yourself safe and secure.

Conclusion

There are many red flags on the website, which raise our concern for safety issues. Thus, we always advise buying products from reliable sources to keep yourself safe. Also, read safety tips against PayPal scams before shopping from any online portal.

What are your opinions against Hidden Forever portal’s legitimacy? Please comment.

Is Hidden Forever Scam or Legit– FAQs

Q1. Do they have worldwide shipping?

Ans. They don’t mention it clearly; thus, it is hard to state whether they have worldwide or national wide shipping.

Q2. Do they mention the return address?

Ans. No, they don’t mention returning addresses.

Q3. What is the shipping cost?

Ans. They haven’t mentioned shipping costs on the website.

Q4. Is the website popular on the internet?

Ans. No

Q5. Can we trust the website?

Ans. You can shop on the website at your own risk.