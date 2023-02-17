Is Hilookhome com Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Read Reviews!

This post will help you know, Is Hilookhome com Scam or Legit, through existing reviews, and website’s legitimacy factors.

Are you looking for an online platform that can help you get all the stylish outfits for your wardrobe this summer season? Have you heard of the Hilookhome website? This website makes roots in the United States with great deals and offers.

But, shoppers from the nation are aware of the ongoing shopping scams, so they keenly look for reviews and other legitimate factors. Hence, without wasting a second, scroll down the below legitimacy points to know: Is Hilookhome com Scam or Legit?

Find All the Legitimacy Factors First!

Website creation date: this portal was created only 9 days back, i.e., on 9th February 2023.

Expiry credentials: this online portal will expire within a year, i.e., on 9th February 2024.

Owner’s updates: the owner’s details are verified and updated under the WHOIS domain.

HTTPS validity: this website secures a valid HTTPS secure connection.

Blacklisted device: Any search engine has not detected this website with the blacklisted server.

Website popularity: it has not received any score against it, i.e., gained 0 number.

Hilookhome com Reviews: No customer reviews are present for this domain.

Trust index: an average score has been received by this website, i.e., 48.1%.

IP History: it is a recently created domain hence only 1 change on 1 unique server is detected.

Proximity to suspicious websites: it has received a ranking of 33 points.

Threat & phishing profiles: each header has gained 35 scores.

Malware score: the score gained for it is 13.

Spam score: the percentage this domain has marked for this section is 23.

Social media links: links for Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, WhatsApp, Line, and Tumblr are present but only for sharing product details & reviews on shoppers’ social home pages.

Know About Website to check: Is Hilookhome com Scam or Legit ?

Hilookhome is an online e-commerce platform that specializes in designer and trendy outfits. You can easily search for products like Hoodies, sweaters, Blouses, Cardigans, Coats, Jackets, and many more from the home page.

This portal offers great discounts and reasonable prices for high-quality products. But, we need to check specific details to determine its legitimacy credentials.

Specifications

URL: https://hilookhome.com

Email Id: service@hilookhome.com

Calling details: not given.

Shipping & delivery details: 5-12 working days.

Return details: you can initiate a return within 14 days of receiving the product.

Payment methods: VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Maestro, JCB, and Diners Club.

Hilookhome com Reviews shares Company details!

Company Name: FADEL-BEATTY LIMITED

Registration number: 709295

Address: SUITE 10542, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBELANDS SOUTH, NAVAN MEATH, C15 DD72, IRELAND (this is not a returning address).

Pros:

The owner’s details are identified with the WHOIS domain.

You can initiate a return within 14 days of delivery.

This domain contains a secure HTTPS connection.

Any blacklisted engine has not detected this portal.

Cons:

Company details present are copied from other portals.

Social media links are not appropriate.

Contact numbers and reviews are not present.

Scores are very meager.

Recently created domain.

Check Hilookhome com Reviews!

Reviews from existing customers help the new shoppers to get the service and quality of the product deals through the online portal. Unfortunately, this portal has not gained any feedback. However, it might be a newly created website, so it will get time to fetch reviews on the external portal.

Moreover, social media links are also not found appropriate as they can only be accessible by the shoppers for sharing on their web pages. Also, click here to learn how to protect yourself from ongoing PayPal Scams.

Conclusion:

We can say that this website is newly created, so we suggest waiting till it gains authentic reviews and suggests shopping from authentic portals. Also, click here to read the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

What do you think about this domain’s legitimacy? Please comment.

Is Hilookhome com Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q.1 How can you avail yourself of free shipping?

Free shipping on orders of $39.99

Q.2 What are the different tiered shipping charges?

Order amount $0-$9.99, shipping $14.99

Order Amount $10-$19.99, Shipping $9.99

Order Amount $20-$29.99, shipping $6.99

Order Amount $30-$39.99, shipping $4.99

Q.3 When will the refund be initiated?

Once your return is received and inspected, you will be sent an email notification of receipt notifying you of the approval or rejection of your refund.

Q.4 How many days will the refund be reflected in your account?

If approved, your refund will be processed, and a credit will be automatically applied to your credit card or original payment method within a certain period of days.