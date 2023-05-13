Is Holdtopic Scam Or Legit {May} Read Full Reviews

This post on Is HoldTopic Scam or Legit will explain all the important details required for finding the legitimacy of the HoldTopic website.

Do you want to purchase clothes? Are you looking for a website to purchase clothes online? If yes, then this article is for you. HoldTopic website of the United States provides a huge variety of apparels and accesories on their website. This post on Is HoldTopic Scam or Legit will discuss all the crucial details related to the HoldTopic website to find the legitimacy of the website, so we suggest everyone to read this post till the end.

Important details of HoldTopic website

HoldTopic website claims to be an excellent website. However, we need to confirm this claim by learning about the legitimacy details of the website. The following are some of crucial details of the website.

Website creation date: HoldTopic website was registered on 20th December 2022 which means this website is five months old.

Website registrar: CloudFlare, Inc. was the registrar of HoldTopic website.

Reviews: We found some amazing HoldTopic Reviews on the official website of the shop.

Trust score: HoldTopic has a very poor trust ranking of 6.7 out of 100 companies where 100 is the most reputed company and 1 is the least reputed company.

Social media accounts: HoldTopic website is available on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Missing information: HoldTopic website has not mentioned it’s contact number on the official website of the shop.

Introduction to HoldTopic website

Some products offered by the HoldTopic website are listed below.

Crop tops

Sweatshirts

Hoodie

Tshirts and tees

Features of HoldTopic website

URL: https://www.holdtopic.com/

Email address: holdtopic@gmail.com

Telephone number: The telephone number has not been mentioned on the official website which arises the question Is HoldTopic Scam or Legit .

Location: Flat/ RM A 12/ F ZJ 300 300 Lockhart road Wan Chai HK.

Return policy: Customers are allowed to return their products within 30 days of purchase.

Refund policy: Refunds are usually transferred to customer’s account within 2 to 3 business days.

Shipping policy: It can take upto 6 to 12 business days to get the products delivered to customer’s doorstep.

Payment methods: Customers can make payments through visa, mastercard, PayPal, JCB, Amex, Diners club international, and discover.

Positive features

All the important details related to the website are mentioned on the official website.

Negative features

The telephone number of the website is not mentioned on the official website of the shop.

HoldTopic Reviews

HoldTopic website has a total of 155 reviews on the official website of the shop. Many customers have appreciated the services of the HoldTopic website and have said that praised the quality of the products of the HoldTopic website. Besides this, we haven’t found any reviews on the online review sites. However, some scores were found on the online sites where HoldTopic website is rated 6.7 out of 100 companies where 100 is the most reputable company and 1 is the least reputed company. Also, there are no reviews on the social media platforms of HoldTopic. Additionally, customers can check out measures to prevent credit card scams.

Final verdict

To conclude this post on Is HoldTopic Scam or Legit, HoldTopic website has a very poor trust index and also this website is very new. So, we suggest readers to be careful and try to do their own research before checking out this website. Customers can check measures to avoid PayPal scammers. Please visit this link to learn more about t-shirts

Is HoldTopic Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. What does the HoldTopic website sells?

Answer: The HoldTopic website sells a variety of apparel in their website especially t-shirts.

Q2. How old is the HoldTopic website?

Answer: The HoldTopic website is just five months old.

Q3. Is HoldTopic available on any social media platforms?

Answer: HoldTopic website has its social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Q4. How can we contact the HoldTopic website?

Answer: HoldTopic website has provided it’s email address on its official website so customers can contact the website from there.

Q5. What are the customers saying about HoldTopic website?

Answer: According to our research on Is HoldTopic Scam or Legit, there are a total of 155 reviews on the official website of the shop where customers have praised the services of the HoldTopic website.

Q6. What is the trust index of HoldTopic website?

Answer: The HoldTopic website has been rated 6.7 out of 100 companies where 100 is the most reputed company and 1 is the least.