Is Hungdiy Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Full Reviews Here!

Are you looking for fashionable woman’s party wear? Are you planning to buy mini dresses and skirts that are trendy and eye-catching? Do you want to attract viewers’ attention on special events by expressing yourself with glittering off-shoulders, trim, see-through, flash mesh, and patchwork outfits?

Hungdiy.shop offers such apparel online in the United States. But, before purchasing, please check the below facts to find out if Is Hungdiy Scam or Legit?

Is Hungdiy Legit?

Hungdiy Creation: 8th-October-2022 at 2:34:43.

Hungdiy Age: three months and thirty days old.

Hungdiy Last updated on: 22nd-December-2022 at 11:16:31.

Hungdiy Expiry: 8th-October-2023 at 2:34:43.

Hungdiy life expectancy: eight months and three days.

Trust Index: below average 47%.

Business ranking: poor 39.8%.

Domain Authority: awful 1/100.

Alexa Rank: Zero.

Place of origin: Capital Region, Iceland.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 21%.

Threat Profile: 50%.

Phishing Score: 15%.

Malware Score: 31%.

Spam Score: 50%.

Status of Blacklisting: Hungdiy is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Hungdiy uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status Hungdiy Reviews : its IP 104.18.128.14 has a low Domain Validated SSL certificate for the next 44 days.

ISP: Shenzhen Dianjiang Technology Co Ltd, China.

Servers: two servers with serial chain numbers 0203bc50a32753f0918022edf1 and 77bd0d6cdb36f91aea210fc4f058d30d, targeting dns1.registrar-servers.com and dns2.registrar-servers.com.

Contact person: unspecified on Hungdiy.

Social relations: Hungdiy is not present on social media platforms.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: hidden using paid services o Whois.com.

Brief:

The mission statement of Hungdiy is unrelated and redundant to woman’s skirts sold. It is hilarious to read about the aim of Hungdiy, a fashion e-store aiming to provide kitchenware, tableware and wooden furniture.

We can understand Is Hungdiy Scam or Legit with its mission statement informing that the website was launched in 2019. However, Hungdiy is a new website launched in October-2022. Hungdiy sells:

Twenty-one mini dresses and skirts.

Features:

Buy women’s apparel at: https://www.hungdiy.shop.

Price: between $23.99 to $125.

Physical Address: 3902 Peartree Place, Calabasas, CA-91302. The address is fake.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number: +1(573)413-8614 is the phone number.

Email address: service@hungdiy.shop, a genuine business email account.

Customer Reviews and blogs: not supported on Hungdiy.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Hungdiy.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Hungdiy.

Store locator: not available on Hungdiy.

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within three to seven days, considered to check Is Hungdiy Scam or Legit ?

Shipping Policy: Hungdiy ships within the USA. It takes one to three days to process an order.

Carrier details: Unspecified.

Tracking: tracking number is notified to customers. However, it is not possible to track orders on Hungdiy.shop.

Cancellation Policy: Cancellation is allowed before the order is shipped.

Cancellation fee: no fee.

Return Policy: Hungdiy offers 30-day returns.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Exchange: not supported.

Refunds Policy: amount is credited within two to three days to the original payment mode. However, shipping cost is excluded.

Mode of Payment: via Vias, MasterCard, JCB, DinnersClub, AMEX, MastroCard in US$.

Newsletters: supported by Hungdiy.

Help and FAQ: not included on Hungdiy.

Pros determining Is Hungdiy Scam or Legit:

Hungdiy featured trendy, glittering, and rustic-styled unique skirts

Get a 15% discount on email subscription

Skirts are featured in different sizes and colours

Detailed descriptions and images of skirts are provided

Friendly UI with searching, sorting, and filtering options

Cons:

Only 21 skirts are featured on Hungdiy

The sizes of skits may differ

Hungdiy is registered in a high-risk country

Hungdiy.shop has a low visitor count

The server on which Hungdiy is hosted has low reviews

Customers Reviews:

Six website reviews and one YouTube review suggest Hungdiy is a scam. No user’s Hungdiy Reviews were present on social media, customer review sites, (or) elsewhere on the internet. Hungdiy does not support product reviews. Henceforth, learn about PayPal scams to avoid internet fraud.

Social media Links: links Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest are inactive.

Conclusion:

Due to below-average trust, business, DA, and Alexa ranking, Hungdiy.shop seems not legitimate. No customer acknowledgement about receiving a delivery from Hungdiy were found. Due to high threat, malware, and spam scores, Hungdiy holds high risk for users devices, payment and personal data. Please be aware of credit card rackets, as Hungdiy takes credit card payments only.

Were Hungdiy’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Hungdiy reviews.

Is Hungdiy Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Why is the physical address of Hungdiy identified as fake?

The address is specified as a warehouse. However, on the maps, the address points to a five-bedroom individual house.

Q2. Does Hungdiy.shop provide unrealistic discounts?

No.