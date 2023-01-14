Is Ibone Store Scam Or Legit {Jan} Check Reviews Here!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Ibone Store Scam or Legit? Also, learn about its customer reviews, features, and legitimacy.

Is IboneStore Legit?

IboneStore Creation— 9th October 2021 at 05:45:26.00.

IboneStore Age— one year, three months, and five days old.

IboneStore Last updated on— 13th September 2022 at 16:04:35.34. Indicates business continuity.

IboneStore Expiry— 9th October 2023 at 05:45:26.00.

IboneStore life expectancy— eight months and twenty-five days.

Trust Score— a below-average 45%.

Business ranking— an above-average 58.7%.

Domain Authority— a terrible 1/100.

Place of origin— Capital Region in Iceland.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 22%.

Threat Profile— 9%.

Phishing Score— 6%.

Malware Score— 9%.

Spam Score— 8%.

Alexa Ranking— Zero.

SSL Status— its IP 172.67.155.82 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 237 days. Status of Blacklisting— IboneStore is not blacklisted.

Ibone Store Reviews on Connection Security— IboneStore uses a valid HTTPS connection.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— censored using paid services of Withheld for Privacy EHF.

Brief:

IboneStore.com is a commercial online store selling t-shirts printed with different themes, including biking, animals, fire, vibrant colors, Etc. IboneStore aims to provide good quality apparel and excellent customer service.

Twenty-five percent of the printed designs are suggested by the customers via email. IboneStore sells:

61 hoodies

405 round neck t-shirts

Features:

Buy unisex t-shirts and hoodies at— https://ibonestore.com.

Price— between $24.99 to $47.95.

Physical Address— 7 Coronation Rd, Dephna House, London NW107PQ, UK. Found to be genuine.

Email address— support@ibonestore.com, found to be genuine.

Live Chat— not supported.

Customer Reviews and blogs— not supported.

Terms and Conditions— included but plagiarized on IboneStore.

Privacy policy— included but plagiarized on IboneStore.

Store locator— IboneStore does not have a physical store.

Delivery Policy— the orders are delivered within 24 to 30 days.

Shipping Policy— standard shipping costs $6.99. International shipping costs $7.99 and $1.99 for each additional item.

Processing time— The apparel is produced on demand and takes up to 10 business days.

Tracking— third-party carrier’s tracking number is emailed after shipment.

Return Policy— only apparels with design error, bad quality, and damages can be returned.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Cancellation policy— cancellation is allowed before shipment.

Cancellation fee— no fee

Exchange— IboneStore allows exchanges within ten days.

Refunds Policy— if a refund is approved, it is credited to the original disbursement mode within 20 business days.

Mode of Payment— via PayPal, all major debit and credit cards in US$.

Pros:

IboneStore offers 466 themed t-shirts and hoodies at 25% discounted MRP

Additional discounts of up to 25% are offered via coupon codes

Detailed product specifications are given on IboneStore

IboneStore supports international shipment

Cons:

Carriers, Contact person, Social media Links, and Phone (or) WhatsApp numbers were unspecified.

IboneStore has a poor visitor count

IboneStore.com is registered in a high-risk country, Iceland

The server on which IboneStore is hosted includes several low-rated websites

Unrealistic discounts of up to 50% are offered

The IboneStore website allows ordering infinite quantities of the same item

The sizes of apparel may differ as they are shipped from a different country

Poor UI of IboneStore without filtering and sorting options

Customers Reviews:

Three Facebook reviews rated ibonestore at 2.3/5 stars. One website and one YouTube review suggest that ibonestore is possibly genuine. Negative Ibone Store Reviews suggest poor customer service, awful product quality, and actual appeals differ from items shown on the website. Please learn about credit card scams, as IboneStore.com accepts credit card payments.

Conclusion:

IboneStore reviews conclude that it is possibly a legitimate website. However, IboneStore has a short life expectancy as it expires next year. Furthermore, due to its registration in a high-risk country, low customer ratings, poor trust, Alexa, DA, and business scores, IboneStore is only recommended for experienced internet users. Please read about PayPal diddles, as IboneStore takes payments via PayPal.

Were IboneStore reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about IboneStore reviews.

Is Ibone Store Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Is IboneStore.com present on social media?

@Ibonestore.shop is present on Facebook with 174 subscribers.

Q2. Does IboneStore.com supports newsletters?

No.