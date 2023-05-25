Is Idlelily com Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

Read the details mentioned in the article, check it carefully, and decide whether it Is Idlelily com Scam or Legit to shop.

Would you like to explore this winter with trendy woolen sweaters? Are you seeking help to purchase designer sweaters at an online shopping portal? Then, you should visit Idlelily.com, which offers a huge collection of sweaters with trendy and stylish catalogs.

This store has been working in the United States, and shoppers frequently use it to shop. Here through the article, we will scrutinize whether it Is Idlelily com Scam or Legit. So, stay with us to get facts about the store.

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Idlelily.com an online working site?

This store was created on 28th March 2023 and is only a one-month-old domain.

The store will close its services on 28th March 2024.

Shoppers are unable to count on their trust count.

In our findings, we did not get the social media networking site’s logo on its home page.

Buyers can use all the policies to make a secure and safe purchase.

The threat and phishing scores together are 108%.

39.8% is its trust index.

We did not get any single Idlelily com Reviews on the site.

The malware score is 33%.

We did not find out its rank on Alexa.

To secure client detail, it possesses a valid SSL certificate.

The creator of the domain hides the name of its owner.

Detail about Idlelily.com-

It is an online store whose core vision is to offer uniqueness in its product that can differentiate you from others. Whatever design of sweater you are looking for, you and your dear ones, you can get here. You can shop worldwide because it offers worldwide shipping.

Idelelily.com is the best place to explore stylish winter to add a statement to your winter clothes.

Specification to study – Is Idlelily com Scam or Legit?

The web address occupied by the online store is – https://idlelily.com/

You can contact on given e-mail address – customerservices@idlelily.com

Contact number- Not available.

Verified physical address- Not maintained.

Transportation policy- 3 to 8 and 8 to 14 days, respectively .

Cost of transportation- As per shipping mode, it varies from $6.99 to $12.99.

Return policy- 14-day return policy stated.

Refund Policy- It takes a few days to refund your money.

The cancellation policy- Only if your parcel is not produced.

Non-refundable items- Custom-order or personalized items do not have a right to refund.

Modes of payments- Amex, Visa, Discover, etc.

Is Idlelily com Scam or Legit– Get to know its profit-

It explores a huge collection of sweaters to make your winter a style statement.

It offers only women’s sweaters.

All the reliable and trustworthy valid policies are available in the store.

Many valid and easy-to-use modes of payment are available.

Shoppers can get products here at a reasonable cost.

Losses of the online store-

Its contact number is not available.

We did not find its physical location.

Its global ranking on Alexa is missing.

The domain is too young and lacks in popularity.

Social media promotional strategy is missing.

We do not trace the responses of its clients.

Focused on Idlelily com Reviews

This shopping store does not possess a promotional page on social sites, so we did not get any feedback from shoppers here. However, studying other internet selling sites, we did not get client feedback.

Therefore, we will urge shoppers to invest with it to get more detail about Getting a Full Refund on PayPal Scam to avoid financial loss.

The Final Verdict-

In our study, we did not get its trust count, and neither did we get a single comment from shoppers. Even the store has ignored much important information. So, it seems like a suspicious online store and not worth shopping for. Visit. Study here-How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If Scammed.

Have you ever realized a shopping scam? Let’s comment on us.

Is Idlelily com Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q.1 Is it offering a refund on cancellation?

Ans- Yes, it offers a full refund on cancellation.

Q.2 How many days does it offer for a return?

Ans- 14 days.

Q.3 How many shipping strategies does it offer?

Ans- Express and Default logistics.

Q.4 What about the cost of transportation?

Ans- It varies as per the mode of shipping.

Q.5 How many days does it takes to process your order?

Ans- 2 to 5 days.

Q.6 What are the limitations of the return policy?

Ans- The product should be in its original condition.

Q.7 Is Idlelily Com Scam or Legit a live online store?

Ans- It contains many negative points, so we cannot suggest you shop for it.