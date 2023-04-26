Is Iraana Scam Or Legit {April} Read Full Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know if Is Iraana Scam or Legit? Also, learn about Iraana’s features and authenticity.

Are you looking to buy lighting, travel bags, or kitchen items from an online store in the United States? Did you browse Iraana.com and find huge discounts and free shipment offers? But did you know that Iraana’s server hosts several low-rated/reviewed websites? Did you know that several scammers use Iraana’s registrar? Did you know that Iraana’s Tranco rank suggests poor visitor count?

Hence, before buying, check if Is Iraana Scam or Legit?

Is Iraana Legit?

Iraana Creation: 12th/February/2023 at 7:00:00.

Iraana Age: 2-months and 15-days old.

Iraana Expiry: 12th/February/2024 at 7:00:00.

Iraana life expectancy: expires within 9-months and 18-days.

Business ranking: 48.3%↓.

Trust score: 1%↓.

Place of origin: Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

Domain Authority: 1/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 32%↑.

Threat Profile: 30%↑.

Phishing Score: 30%↑.

Malware Score: 21%↑.

SSL Status: Its IP 47.88.32.236 has Low Organization Validated certificate of SSL for 82 days.

Spam Score: 14%↑.

Status of Blacklisting: Iraana is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Iraana uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Iraana Reviews on owner’s Identity and Contact: Liyun Fan from China has been Director since 10th/December/2018. However, NameSilo LLC paid services were used to hide his contact details.

Contact person: unspecified.

Backlinks: 23 and 5 DoFollow links.

Brief:

Iraana.com is young commercial e-store selling visual comforts. Iraana.com aims to supply listings irrespective of price to provide beautiful designs and brilliant customer experience. However, mission statement of Iraana.com were stolen from tzavar.com, and several product pages were stolen from fast domain.shop. Iraana.com sells:

Generation lighting,

Tech lighting,

Architectural lighting,

Decorative lighting,

Clothing,

Kitchen items,

Travel bags, and

Furniture.

Features determining if Is Iraana Scam or Legit:

Buy lighting and utilities at: https://iraana.com/.

Price: between $5.72 to $29.95.

Physical Address: Meledo Company Limited, Southampton Row, Great London, England-WC1BSHJ, UK. Address is fake. Company is suspected to be shell firm supporting several fraudulent websites.

Company number: 11736866.

Guarantee: 30-day money back on defective items.

Warranty: Iraana disclaims any type of warranty.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Iraana.

Email address: support@iraana.com, business email.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: unspecified.

Store locations: unspecified.

Delivery Policy: standard orders are within 15-days, and express orders are within 8-days by Iraana; accounted for checking Is Iraana Scam or Legit ?

Shipping Policy: Iraana takes three to 7-days to process orders. Standard shipment costs $6.99, and express shipment costs $14.99.

Carrier details: USPS.

Tracking: not possible on Iraana.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Iraana.

Cancellation Policy: unspecified.

Cancellation fee: unspecified.

Return Policy: Iraana allows 30-day returns.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: only defective items reported within 5-days of delivery qualify for refunds.

Refund timeline: unspecified.

Mode of refund: unspecified.

Mode of Payment: PayPal, Visa, MastroCard, MasterCard, and Amex in 26 global currencies.

Cookies Policy: unspecified.

Newsletters: published by Iraana.

FAQ: present on Iraana.

Pros determining Is Iraana Scam or Legit:

Products are available in different colours and at huge discounts

Detailed product descriptions, specifications, and images are available

Free shipment is supported for orders above $59

Cons:

The timeline for money-back guarantee is contradicted on product pages

Unrealistic 93%+ discounts are offered

Iraana allows ordering 100K quantities irrespective of stocks

Poor UI of Iraana without categorization, filtering, and sorting options

More than 35+ hidden product pages were present on Iraana

Customers Reviews:

All products on Iraana are positive and rated 5-stars. However, product reviews were stolen from wayfair.ca. Hence, Iraana Reviews of its supplies are fake. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as eight websites and two YouTube reviews suggest Iraana.com is scam.

Social media links and relationships:

Iraana is not present on social media and did not specify links on Iraana.com.

Conclusion:

Iraana.com seems illegitimate due to its poor business, Alexa, DA, trust, suspicion, threat, phishing, spam, and malware scores. Click here to learn more about trust score as no customer reviews/ratings were present on social media and customer review websites, and no user acknowledged receiving delivery from Iraana.com. Click here to read about credit card fraud, as Iraana.com seems unsafe for user’s devices, personal and payment data.

Is Iraana Scam or Legit – FAQ

1Q. Iraana uses how many servers?

Server serial chain number 912b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 targeting ns1.dnsowl.com(IP 162.159.26.136) ns2.dnsowl.com(IP 162.159.26.49) and ns3.dnsowl.com(IP 162.159.27.98).

2Q. Who is registrar of Iraana?

NameSilo, LLC.

3Q. How much is visitor count of Iraana?

Zero visitor count monthly.

4Q. How much is speed of Iraana?

A load time of 1.44 seconds, 82% B-performance grade, is considered fast.

5Q. Who is ISP of Iraana?

AliCloud, USA.