Is Ivaninter com Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

The information in the next post is essential for figuring out Is Ivaninter com Scam or Legit and whether buying products from this website is safe.

Do you enjoy shopping for wool clothing? Do you favor investing in high-quality clothing? Do you want wool clothing of the highest caliber? If the answer is yes, you should read this article. In this article, you may learn about a trusted website that sells designer clothing. The store has the name Ivaninter.

People across the United States were interested in the site because of its reviews and privacy policies. Please read this if you have any questions similar to mine. Is Ivaninter com Scam or Legit

Is This Online Shop Trustworthy? Please review the details!

The registration date for the website is 14th May 2023 .

The license for the website will expire on 14th May 2024 .

On this website, only HTTPS access is allowed for client data. No reason to be concerned about privacy.

There is no social media presence for this website.

This online retailer is not included on any blocklist websites.

Neither the internal nor the external portals provide client feedback.

The website receives a 39.01% overall rating, which is too low.

The Alexa rank for this website is currently 0.

The website’s popularity score is 0, which is quite low.

The location scored 32 out of 100 for proximity.

The threat profile scored 49 out of 100.

Phishing received a 49 out of 100 rating.

Malware received a score of 15 out of 100.

An evaluation of 43 out of 100 for spam.

Ivaninter com Reviews of a high-quality online Sweaters shop

Given that ivaninter.com is categorized as a somewhat well-liked Sweater. You may discover a collection for any occupation, pastime, activity, and interest on this Ivaninter. Customers of this online merchant may also take advantage of several discounts.

They have you covered with highly qualified suppliers and production facilities that we work closely with and continually monitor to ensure they pass our rigorous selection procedure. Checking the integrity of any data is essential to avoid being an innocent victim of fraud, even if nothing about an online business seems real.

Real information about this online shop

You may access the store’s website at https://ivaninter.com/

The email address of the sender is customerservices@ivaninter.com

No contact information is offered.

102a Liverpool Road, Cadishead, Manchester, England, M44 5AN is the exact address.

No one is aware of who the owner is.

The company’s registered name is SAYHI INTERNATIONAL CO., LIMITED.

Is Ivaninter com Scam or Legit ? No customer reviews are available. Thus, this online store doesn’t seem real.

Regular delivery Within 8 to 14 business days; for expedited delivery, 3 to 8 days.

The shop allows returns for 14 days.

A cancellation procedure is in place before the products are sent.

Currently, this store accepts Amex, Diners Club, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, and VISA as means of payment.

Benefits Of This Store.

There is a vast assortment of sweaters available online.

The name of the company shown on the website is also given.

The website’s physical address is given.

The website’s features require an HTTPS connection to manage user data.

For US$12.99, the website provides Express delivery.

Problems with this store

Ivaninter com Reviews are not available on the official page.

The owner’s identity is not shown in any records.

There is no social networking platform where the site is accessible.

No contact information is provided either.

View the customer reviews on this website!

Any internet website may be evaluated for legitimacy using customer reviews. On the official page, there are no customer testimonials. The accuracy of information or ratings may also be checked. However, social networking sites do not maintain this page. It is urged that you look into this website’s PayPal fraud.

Conclusion

Despite the absence of user evaluations, this website lacks several other essential components, such as a phone number. Social networking platforms, however, do not affect credit ratings. Investigate the website’s credit card theft as a result.

Are you looking to purchase Woollen Sweaters online? How do you feel about this website?

Is Ivaninter com Scam or Legit FAQs?

Q1. Does this website offer a tracking number?

No,

Q2. How much does expedited delivery cost?

US$ 12.99

Q3. What is the estimated delivery time in Canada?

8-14 days

Q4: Can I buy anything using the mobile app?

No

Q5. How trustworthy is this website?

No, there isn’t sufficient data, like a phone number.

Q6. Is it possible for consumers to cancel their purchases over the phone?

Substitute the email address in its place.

Q7: Exactly how do returns work?

Apparel that is poorly constructed and designed.