Is Jeealy Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Read Reviews Here!

Follow this article in detail below, and you will get information that helps you know Is Jeealy Scam or Legit.

Looking for an attractive dress that you like to wear to a party? Looking for a website that delivers regular offers on every clothing? Have you ever checked Jeealy website?

Jeealy is an online website selling various types of products in the United States of America, as this portal is not a very popular website. That’s why people get worried and start searching for the details to know Is Jeealy Scam or Legit? To get the answer, you need to read every point.

Legitimacy factor of the Jeealy website:

Jeealy set up their domain on 13th September 2022, and they have already completed 4 months of operation.

We have discovered a trust score of 2%, which also creates doubt among the viewers.

A Trust Index score of 8% is not a good score to trust.

The domain of Jeealy has time, and it will expire on 13th September 2023.

Content that has been uploaded on the website of Jeealy contains plagiarism issues.

We do not find any single social media account below the website.

Customers can quickly get contact details by tapping on the contact us option.

The customer has not given jeealy Reviews till today.

Owners’ information has been skipped, which can be considered a significant drawback.

What is Jeealy?

Jeealy is an eCommerce website that has been active online for 4 months, and they are now targeting customers who like to purchase different styles of dresses. To increase their sales, they are now offering multiple discounts to customers. Some of the products they sell are given below.

Loose Woven Flannel Shirt – (Blue/Black)

Loose Woven Flannel Shirt – (Brown/Navy)

Loose Woven Flannel Shirt – (Brown)

Due to this offer, viewers are now searching for more information to get a proper answer to a common question: Is Jeealy Scam or Legit?

Specifications:



The URL link of Jeealy has been available, and customers can access it from here https://www.jeealy.com/ .

Customers can connect with the representative of Jeealy at +8619551525151 in case of an emergency.

Customers who are searching for an email ID send an email to vbohrer433@gmail.com .

Jeealy will deliver customer products within 5 to 7 days.

Jeealy has already given customers 30 days to return or refund their products.

Customers can pay using Paypal, MasterCard, Visa and other sources.

Jeealy has yet to create Facebook, Instagram, and other social media accounts.

PROS to answer Is Jeealy Scam or Legit?



Jeealy provides a quick delivery service, and they will deliver within 5 to 7 days.

30 days will be given to all the customers to return or refund any product.

Customers will get multiple discounts at the time of purchasing any product.

CONS:



Jeealy still needs to create social media accounts, which is a drawback.

The owner’s information is missing below the website.

Service vendors of Jeealy tend to share customer details with our portals.

Jeealy Reviews:

Jeealy has been active for the last four months, and customers have yet to share their opinions about the products they sell.

As we do not get any social media details, we check on the popular review-giving website. Meanwhile, you should click here and learn details about the Paypal Scam.

Final Verdict:

According to our case study, we came to find Jeealy is not a legit website, as the developer of this website has not provided any details, and the trust score is poor. It has a negative impact on the mind of the customer. Therefore, we suggest consumers look at the legitimate website.

Will you ever purchase any products from Jeealy? Please comment. In addition to this text, we want you to click here and learn some attractive details regarding Credit Card Scam.

Is Jeealy Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Do customers need to create an account before shopping?

Yes, the customer needs to create an account.

Q2. Does the account registration ask for any charges?

No, viewers need not pay any amount of money.

Q3. How long do customers need to wait for the shipping process?

Customers need to wait for 3 days to start their shipping policy.

Q1. Is any time bound applicable for the cancellation of products from Jeealy?

Yes, 12 hours will be given to all the customers.

Q5. Does Jeealy accept any credit cards?

Yes, Jeealy does accept any credit cards from the viewers.

Q6. Is Jeealy a safe website to trust?

It might be a scam website.

Q7. Did the customer need to pay delivery charges?

Yes, only if the order value is below $20.