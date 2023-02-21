Is Jiwoer Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Honest Reviews!

Customers, who are thinking of shopping from Jiwoer, please first check out Is Jiwoer Scam or Legit.

Do you love to buy trendy clothes? Are you looking for a place where you can get fashionable clothes? If yes, then we have great news for you. Today, we will tell you about Jiwoer, an online-based shopping website in the United States.

But before buying anything from Jiwoer, let’s check out some vital factors about this website. So, let’s jump into the article to find out if Is Jiwoer Scam or Legit?

Let’s find out the authenticity of Jiwoer:

The domain creation date is 2nd February 2023. The domain is only eighteen days old.

The domain was updated on the same day as its creation.

On 2nd February 2024, the domain will expire.

The trust index of Jiwoer is not good. It is only 26.4%.

The website’s popularity is extremely poor.

The domain is not detected by any blacklist engine.

Though the website is HTTPS protected, it is not a trustable sign.

The website lacks customer reviews. We could not find any Jiwoer Reviews on any social media platforms.

The proximity to suspicious websites is 15 out of 100.

The threat profile score of Jiwoer is more than 65%, and the phishing score is 51%.

Jiwoer’s malware score is 67%, and the spam score is 34%. It is again a negative side of Jiwoer.

The website also lacks the owner’s details.

What is Jiwoer?

Jiwoer is an online-based shopping portal for buying designer and fashionable clothes for all seasons. Jiwoer sells various types of pants and dresses for women. You can find both modern and vintage style dresses on the website of Jiwoer.

We should always be aware before buying anything from anywhere. So, let’s see- Is Jiwoer Scam or Legit? The legitimacy points of any website play a crucial role for the customers.

Vital specifications of Jiwoer:

Click on the URL link- https://jiwoer.store/ to visit the official website of Jiwoer.

jiwoer@gmail.com is the only way to contact Jiwoer. You can send an email on the mail id. There are no contact details available.

We could not find any active social media logos on the official website of Jiwoer. That means Jiwoer is not available on any social media platforms.

There is no official address mentioned on the official website of Jiwoer.

Jiwoer takes 10 to 25 days for normal delivery.

You can find return and refund policies on the official website of Jiwoer.

Jiwoer accepts credit cards, VISA, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover as payment methods.

Is Jiwoer Scam or Legit? Follow the pros and cons of Jiwoer:

Pros Section-

If any customer subscribes to Jiwoer, they will get a 10% discount on their first purchase.

You don’t need to pay extra delivery charges if you shop for more than $49.99.

There are various types of payment methods available.

Cons Section-

Jiwoer lacks customer reviews. The website is not active on social media.

There is no other way to contact Jiwoer than by email address.

Jiwoer claimed they would not be responsible if any third party stole your data.

The owner’s details are missing from the official website of Jiwoer.

Jiwoer does not provide a vast collection of clothes. There are only a few options available.

Jiwoer Reviews:

There is not a single review available for Jiwoer. As the website is only eighteen days old, no one knows about it. The website is also not active on any social media platforms. We like to warn our readers not to buy anything from Jiwoer as it lacks customer reviews.

We have also searched many online portals. All of them were saying not to buy anything from Jiwoer. It is our topmost responsibility to warn our readers. But if you still want to buy from Jiwoer, please learn- how to be safe from a paypal scam.

Conclusion:

There are too many red flags in Jiwoer. The website doesn’t seem trustworthy to us as the website is new, it lacks customer reviews, there are no contact details and owner’s details available, and many more. Always try to choose an authentic shopping portal for buying printed shirts for women.

Will you still choose Jiwoer for shopping? Please share your thoughts and check out how to detect a credit card scam.

Is Jiwoer Scam or Legit? FAQs:

Q.1 Who is Jiwoer’s owner?

Ans. Not mentioned.

Q.2 What are the minimum shipping charges?

Ans. $4.99.

Q.3 What are the maximum shipping charges?

Ans. $7.99.

Q.4 Is there any discount available on clothes?

Ans. Yes.

Q.5 After how many days we will get a refund?

Ans. Within 21 days.

Q.6 Can we only contact them via email?

Ans. Yes.