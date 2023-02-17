Is Joazen Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Full Reviews Here!

This post on Is Joazen Scam or Legit will discuss all the crucial details related to the legitimacy details of the Joazen website.

Are you looking for a website for a diverse collection of clothes? If yes, then you are on the right page. Today, we will introduce all the readers to a website called Joazen. Joazen store in the United States sells a great variety of apparel and other accessories on their website. However, to ensure Is Joazen Scam or Legit, we will need to go through some of the important details of the website. Hence, we suggest readers stay tuned till the end.

Critical details of Joazen website:

To find the legitimacy of the website, we will need to learn about some crucial details related to the website. Some of the important information related to the Joazen store is listed below:

Website creation date: Joazen’s website was registered on 9 th January 2023, which means this website is just one month old.

Registrar: Joazen website was registered by Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.

Trust index: We couldn’t find any data related to the trust index of the Joazen website

Customer’s opinion: We could not find any Joazen Reviews on the store’s official website.

Social media accounts: Joazen’s website is not on any social media platforms.

Important policies: Joazen’s website made sure to explain all the important policies and schemes, such as privacy policy, shipping policy, return and exchange policy, and terms and conditions on their website.

Missing information: The customer care number of the Joazen store is not mentioned on the website.

Introduction to Joazen store

Joazen’s website sells clothes and apparel on their website. Some of the products sold by the Joazen store are listed below:

Pants

Dresses

Shirts

Attributes of Joazen store:

URL: https://joazen.com/

Email address: support@joazen.store

Customer care number: Joazen store hasn’t mentioned the customer care number on their website, which raises the question Is Joazen Scam or Legit?

Company address: Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Abbeylands South, Navan Meath, C15 DD72, Ireland.

Return policy: Customers are allowed to return their products within 14 days of receiving the product.

Refund policy: The refund amount will be transferred to the customer’s account within 21 days.

Shipping Policy: Delivery of products can take around 10 to 25 days.

Payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, Discover, and American Express are some payment methods available on the website.

Positive attributes

The email address and company address of the website are mentioned on the website.

Negative attributes

The customer care number of the website was not available on the website.

Joazen Reviews

Joazen’s website is just a month old, which is why there are few details about the Joazen store on the internet. No customers have left any reviews on the official website or online review sites. Also, the Joazen website is not available on any social media platforms, which indicates that there are no views about the Joazen store on the social media platforms. This lack of reviews makes it very difficult to understand whether the website provides good quality products. Besides this, readers can learn about credit card scams via this post.

Final verdict

To conclude this post on Is Joazen Scam or Legit, this website is very new, and also, there is very limited information related to the website. Hence, we will not suggest readers to purchase from this website. Additionally, buyers can check out the measures to avoid PayPal scammers through our post. Please visit this link to learn more about trust rank

What are your thoughts on this post? Please comment below.

Is Joazen Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q1. What does the Joazen website sell?

Answer: Joazen’s website sells clothes and apparel on their website.

Q2. How old is the Joazen website?

Answer: Joazen’s website is just one month old.

Q3. Is the Joazen website available on social media?

Answer: No, the Joazen website is unavailable on social media platforms.

Q4. How can we contact the Joazen website?

Answer: Joazen website can be contacted by email and the company address provided on this website.

Q5. Does the Joazen website provides a return policy?

Answer: Yes, the Joazen website provides a return policy of 14 days on their website.

Q6. How long does receiving the product from the Joazen website take?

Answer: During our research on Is Joazen Scam or Legit, we found that it takes around 10 to 25 days to receive the products from the Joazen website.

Q7. What is the trust index of the Joazen website?

Answer: The trust index of the Joazen website is unavailable on the internet.