Is Kanabtours com Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

This post will discuss whether Is Kanabtours com Scam or Legit, its customer reviews, payment modes, and other legitimate factors.

Are you looking for a budget-friendly car and home accessories e-commerce website? If yes, are you looking for an online store online? If you are searching for an e-commerce website, you might come across hundreds of excellent options across the United States.

While searching some online stores, you might come across Kanabtours. Kanabtours is getting very popular these days. So, it is necessary to check everything about the website. The website displays a wide range of products at unbelievable prices. Thus, it is necessary to check Is Kanabtours com Scam or Legit.

source: dodbuzz.com

Factors that determine the legitimacy of the Kanabtours store

Here are some specifications that can define whether Kanabtours is legit or not.

The domain was created on Friday 4th, February 2011, at 12:00 am, which is old enough to trust.

Though the website’s popularity is 0, it hasn’t been blacklisted by any search engine.

The website is safe by HTTPs protocol.

We haven’t found the website expiry date of the domain.

The website Proximity to Suspicious scores only 9 out of 100.

The trust index of the website is 100%.

There are no Kanabtours com Reviews on the website or Google.

We are not able to fetch the owner’s details on the website.

All these factors seem trustworthy, but we need to know more about the website; therefore, below mention the nature of the website. Please read it carefully.

What Kanabtours Store is selling?

Kanabours is an e-commerce website with a wide range of products, including video games, steam cylinders, Air cleaners, wheel rims, candle stick holders, and baseball bets. Apart from this, this website sells many other products also. There is no extra or unbelievable discount, but checking Is Kanabtours com Scam or Legit is still necessary.

In today’s digital era, there are many scams and frauds; thus, it is necessary to keep a check on all the factors of the online store. So here are some other factors that could decide whether the website is legit.

More specifications to check the website’s legitimacy

URL- The URL of the website is https://kanabtours.com/.

Name: The name of the website is Hanabtours.

Phone- no. – The phone number on the website is 1 (240) 617-2706.

Address: The address on the website is 908 Wren St., Thomaston, GA, 30286.

Shipping charges: They provide free shipping on every order.

Email address: If you want to connect to them, the email address is support@easyservics.com .

Exchange policy: We haven’t found any exchange policy terms and conditions, so need to check: Is Kanabtours com Scam or Legit?

Return policy: They provide an easy 30-day free return policy.

Cancellation Policy: They accept cancellation before dispatch of the order.

Shipping Policy: It took 15-17 days to reach the product at its location.

Chat process: There is no chat process available on the website.

Social Media Presence: The website is absent from every social media platform.

Payment Mode: They accept all the major payment modes, including cards, Discover, American Express, and many others.

Pros of the website to check Is Kanabtours com Scam or Legit

They accept all the major payment modes.

Excellent trust index.

Outstanding domain age.

Cons of the website

Absence of the website from all the major social media platforms.

There is zero popularity of the website.

Customer reviews on the Kanabtours

We always look into the customer’s review to better understand any website. So, we always checked Kanabtours reviews but could not fetch any Kanabtours com Reviews. There is no customer review on the website, Google or any social media platform. So, reading safety tips against trending Credit Card Scams is important to keep yourself safe and secure.

Conclusion

Kanabtours has a really old domain with an excellent trust index and negligible Proximity to Suspicious. Thus, you can trust the website, but there are some factors that you need to consider, including no review and zero popularity on the website. Therefore, we always advise buying from reliable sources to keep yourself safe. Also, read safety tips against PayPal scams before shopping from any online portal.

Is Kanabtours com Scam or Legit– FAQs

Q1. Do they accept worldwide shipping?

Ans. Yes, they accept worldwide shipping.

Q2. Can we trust the website?

Ans. Yes, you can trust this website.

Q3. Does the company have a trade name?

Ans. Yes, the company’s trade name is Cody Adams Plumbing, LLC.

Q4. What are the business hours of the company?

Ans. It’s from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00.

Q5. Do they provide a return address?

Ans. No, they didn’t provide the return address.