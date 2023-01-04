Is Kawaily Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Find Reviews Here!

Read this article in detail and you will be able to understand all the facts that will help you to know Is Kawaily Scam or Legit.

Do you love to keep photographs of your favorite anime heroes? Do you prefer to fix a 3d motion sticker on your car? Have you ever purchased any products from the Kawaily website before?

People living in France have been purchasing various anime stickers from a United States based website Kawaily and some viewers started to search for authentic website reviews to get the answer Is Kawaily Scam or Legit before they start buying any 3d motion stickers?

Legitimacy factors of Kawaily:

Kawaily has been working since 17th November 2022 and they have completed 1.5 months of experience.

We have also discovered a trust score of 2% and which is not a good score for any website to trust.

To find more details we look at the index score and we only find 10% and which will raise queries on the customers.

To search for more details we find no customer has dropped any Kawaily Reviews on the review giving section.

The content they have uploaded on the website is 100% unique and no plagiarism issue has been spotted.

Social media icons are available but they all have broken Links

The domain of Kawaily has time and it will expire on 17th November 2023.

We have also found Fill in the box contact information has been given on the footer of the kawaily website.

What is Kawaily?

Kawaily has been a newly developed portal that has been active online, and they have been selling multiple types of stickers and targeting anime lovers. On this new year celebration, some attractive discounts have been given by the team and some viewers suddenly started to raise a question: Is Kawaily Scam or Legit?

Specification of Kawaily:

URL link of Kawaily has been given here viewers can tap https://kawaily.com to visit the official page of Kawaily.

Customers will be able to fill in all the details in the contact section in order to connect with the team, to solve any problem.

Customers can connect with the team by using contact@kawaily.com.

No phone number has been uploaded till the time we were searching for details.

Customers will receive their product within 7 to 30 days at their address.

A refund policy can be possible within hours of receiving the product.

Social media icons like (Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok) have been available but they are not at all working.

Customers do not have to worry about the payment system they will be able to pay using Amex, Apple Pay, PayPal, MasterCard etc.

PROS of Kawaily to determine whether Is Kawaily Scam or Legit!

Multiple payment options ensure that their customer will not have to worry about payment.

To protect customers database certification as SSL and HTTPS have already been implemented.

Customers can easily grab niche stickers with attractive pricing.

CONS of Kawaily:

No phone number for customer support has not been found.

Social media accounts are not working.

Kawaily has the tendency to share customer data with other service vendors.

Kawaily Reviews:

Kawaily has been active for over 1.5 months of experience and we do not receive a single customer review. As the social media account of Kawaily has not been working properly, that is the reason we took help from a proper review-giving portal.

Final Verdict:

After researching all the details, we came to find this portal is a scam because important information like contact details has been missing, social media accounts not working and the trust score is poor. Popular review websites show red flags and suggest viewers check authentic websites.

What do you think about Kawaily? Please comment.

Is Kawaily Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Is any account needed to do Shopping on Kawaily?

No.

Q2. How long will it take to deliver products to different countries?

15 to 30 days.

Q3. Do any cancellations are accepted after giving an order?

Yes.

Q4. Is any membership required to purchase in case of ordering?

Yes.

Q5. How many days do customers get to replace a product with a damaged one?

A 30-day time span will be given to the customer.

Q6. Is Kawaily a legit or a scam web portal?

Yes, it might not be a safe website.

Q7. Do newsletters available for Kawaily?

Yes.