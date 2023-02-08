Is Kembox Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Get Honest Reviews!

Scroll down the article to learn, Is Kembox Scam or Legit or not through this post and more details for this website.

Are you an electronic items-friendly person who prefers smart techniques over labor? Then this post is for you. During this era, where the e-commerce industry is booming, there is huge competition among the players in the market. At kembox, you can find electronic goods at an affordable cost and great quality. The shop is in the United Kingdom.

To get further details about the website and discuss whether it Is Kembox Scam or Legit or not or various other factors involved in determining legitimacy, refer to the below article.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Detailed information about the Legitimacy factors of the website

Registration date: The website was registered on 28th August 2022, which means the website is very new in the market.

Expiry date: The expiry date of the online portal is on

Trust index: The trust index is around 55.4%, which is a medium score.

Trust score: As per the scam adviser, the trust score is 37/100.

Kembox Reviews : Reviews are very limited about Kembox, and those found are not very good.

Social media handles: Its presence is not found on social media pages like Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook or any other platforms.

Website blacklisted status: This website is not detected as a blacklisting site by any search engines.

Alexa Ranking: The popularity ranking is very poor, with 0.

Threat Profile score: No information available.

Malware and Spam score: No data available.

Proximity to suspicious websites: 7/100 is the proximity to questionable sites.

About the online store to determine whether it Is Kembox Scam or Legit!

Kembox.com is an online platform registered under the biking niche of the e-commerce sector. It mainly deals with electronic items, which are widely popular. You can find many options: electric bikes, bicycles, vacuums, heaters, hot tubs, Dyson, etc.

Even though it contains all the items, not wide varieties are available at the site from which people can choose, but the prices are affordable.

Specifications of the online portal!

Domain link: https://kembox.co.uk/

Website official name: kembox.com

Email address: info@kembox.co.uk

Free Shipping: No free shipping is available.

Contact info: Not found, which makes it doubtful whether it Is Kembox Scam or Legit.

Payment options: Following payment methods are accepted such as PayPal, Discover, Visa, MasterCard, and American Express.

Return Policies: Returns are allowed before 30 days of purchase.

Shipping Details: Shipping can take 5-7 business days.

Location: Potters Lane Wednesbury West Midlands, Unit C, WS10 7LH U. K.

Working hours: From Monday to Friday, 9:00 Am to 5:00 pm.

Advantages of the website

The online store is not found as a blacklisting portal.

All the details, including policies and addresses, are available on the main page.

Valid HTTP protects the data.

Disadvantages to consider before discussing Kembox Reviews?

No social media pages are found.

No free shipping service is provided.

The store’s contact number is also not mentioned on the official page.

The trust score and index are both average.

Reviews of the site are very few or none.

What is the consumer’s feedback about Kembox?

It is very important for any portal to have customer reviews for reference, to make a place in the market, and build the brand name.

Even though the online store has existed for a short period, we cannot find any reliable reviews to decide whether it Is Kembox Scam or Legit. Whether good or bad, the presence of reviews is necessary. Further, click here to learn more about PayPal scams.

Final verdict

After analyzing the above-detailed description of the factors, we find many factors doubtful and unsafe such as lack of reviews, low trust points, loss of contact information, etc. We can say that kembox.com is not a legit platform.

We a dvise the buyers to prefer some authentic and trustworthy platforms to shop. You can check out tricks and tips to prevent yourself from credit card scamming.

What are your thoughts about this platform? Comment in the below box.

Is Kembox Scam or Legit: FAQs

Can the ordered products be canceled?

The order can be canceled within 48 hours of being placed; if not, it may be subject to additional charges.

Is the website present on any social media platforms?

No, Kembox is not on any social media platforms yet.

What is the refund claiming procedure of kembox.com?

Refunds can be claimed immediately after the return of goods.

When is the expiring website date?

The website is going to expire on 28th august 2023.

Is kembox.com an authentic portal?

No, it is not a legit website.