Is Kisjau Shop Scam Or Legit {June} Read Reviews!

Do you have plans to change the furniture of your home? You can buy the latest and trendy sofa sets from the Kisjau shop. The shopping station is popular in the United States. However, Is Kisjau Shop Scam or Legit? Kisjau shop may sell various stuff, but the readers should not get trapped by their sugar-coated stuff, but look for the policies on the website. You must know if it is a genuine site. Kindly read about it here.

source: dodbuzz.com

The Reliability Of The Kisjau Shop!

Trust Index: The Kisjau shop has a poor index of trustability of 39.2/100.

Registration Date: April 11, 2023, is the creation date of the Kisjau shop. The life expectancy of the shop is one and a half months only.

Phishing Factor : There is an availability of 38/100 phishing score.

Malware Factor: The malware count of the Kisjau shop is 47/100.

Shopper’s Reviews : There are no Kisjau Shop Reviews on the online servers and the official domain of the site.

Accounts On Social Media : A page on social media has been found with two negative reviews on it.

Data Protection : The facts on the Kisjau shop have been protected via the HTTPS protocol.

Missed Data : The facts on the location and phone number is unavailable.

Overview Of The Kisjau Shop!

Kisjau Shop has multiple collections of the sofa and the designs of each sofa are unique. They have various color options in each variety.

4 seater sofa set

Wingback Chair

Leather Sofa Set

Specifications, as defined in Is Kisjau Shop Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.kisjau.shop/

Email Address: info@esuriq.shop

Phone Number: It is absent.

Location Info: It is unavailable.

No customer opinions are available on the online and official domains.

Return Scheme: You are eligible to return goods within 30 days. It must be in its original condition.

Payment Modes: Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, American Express, JCB, Discover, etc.

Shipping Scheme: The processing time of an order is 1-2 days while delivery time differs from region to region.

Positive Points

The Email is available.

Negative Points

No other contact details except email are provided.

Zero customer testimonials were present online.

Negative reviews are found on the Facebook portal.

Kisjau Shop Reviews

We have explored the Kisjau shop in a detailed way. The shop does not have any reviews on its official site. Neither shopper’s opinions are calculated on the online sites. However, we have found that the page is available on Facebook. The account is followed by 109 followers and it got two reviews from shoppers. Both of the reviews are negative. The customers wrote that the shop was a scam and one should not trust the website. Thus, it seems that the shop is fake. So, Is Kisjau Shop Scam or Legit? The purchasers need to look into the authentic details that can prevent your bank balance from being affected by PayPal Scammers.

Final Summary

Ending this post, we have given the facts on the Kisjau Shop. The store has been discovered around one and a half months ago. This domain has a low trustability Thus, we could not rely on it 100 percent as the factors indicate that it seems a suspicious site. Shoppers must look for the facts that can secure themselves from Credit Card Scamming. The buyers can also seek details on the Couch here.

Is Kisjau Shop Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the type of stuff sold in the Kisjau shop?

Ans. This shop sells trendy and designer sofa set for home, office, etc.

Q2. In how many days one receives the goods?

Ans. The shipping days vary from region to region. The orders are processed within 1-2 days.

Q3. Does this store on any page on social media?

Ans. Yes, the site has a Facebook page with two negative reviews on it.

Q4. Are the goods reviewed by any shopper?

Ans. On online sites, the goods are not reviewed by any customer.

Q5. Is Kisjau Shop Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Kisjau shop does not have a good lifespan and trustability score on the site. Thus, it keeps us skeptical and it looks unreliable store.

Q6. What is the life expectancy of the Kisjau shop?

Ans. The lifespan of this website is one and a half months.