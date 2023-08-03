Is kissinspire.com Scam or Legit {Aug 2023} Get Reviews

Please go through the mentioned details, whether it Is kissinspire.com Scam or Legit, to know the domain authenticity and to make a shopping decision.

Would you like to enhance your winter look by shopping for an extraordinary, stylish winter sweater collection? Then, click kissinspire.com, which offers a stylish collection of women’s knitted sweaters with the finest quality.

This domain has been registered in the United States, and women constantly use it. But still need to know whether Is kissinspire.com Scam or Legit. Therefore, we will scrutinize its vital parameters to know its worthiness.

Is kissinspire.com an authentic portal?

kissinspire.com was launched on 06/04/2023 and has been working only from 1-months.

This domain contains short-life spawn and will shut down on 06/04/2024.

Its trust score is missing.

We did not find any leading social media icons at the bottom of the site.

Shoppers can read all the essential shopping policies on the portal to make secure transactions.

We are unable to find out its threat and phishing scores.

The trust index is also missing.

Our findings reveal that there are no single kissinspire.com Reviews available.

We are unable to find out its Alexa ranking.

A valid SSL certificate is available to secure client privacy.

The domain creator did not mention the domain owner’s name.

Detail on kissinspire.com –

Kissinspire.com is an online portal that specifically deals in women’s winter collections. Here you can explore a vast collection of knitted women’s sweaters to make your winter stylish. There are specific discounts available on all of the clothing. What are you waiting for? Check out kissinspire.com and take advantage of the price reduction at your preferred clothing retailer.

Specifications to verify- Is kissinspire.com Scam or Legit?

URL of the domain to explore- https://kissinspire.com/

To contact verified e-mail address is- customerservice@kissinspire.com.

Calling number- Not mentioned.

Company name- Novva Limited.

Company address- Flat 1512,15/F, Lucky Centre, No 165-171, Wan Chai Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Shipping policy- 3 to 8 and 8 to 14 days.

Shipping cost- As per method of shipping varies from $6.99 to $12.99.

Free shipping- Not available.

Return policy- 14-day return policy is maintained on the portal.

Refund Policy- It takes certain days to refund.

Restocking fees- To return an item, it does not charge any restocking fees.

The cancellation policy: You can cancel if your order is not in transit.

Modes of payment are- JCB, Visa, Discover, AMEX, etc.

Is kissinspire.com Scam or Legit ? Check out these Pros-

A working SSL certificate is available.

The store offers a huge selection of women’s knitted sweaters.

Customers can find accurate descriptions of each product, including its size, material composition, and other details.

The website accepts many of the most popular and legal forms of payment.

We found a valid official address with the name of the company.

All the essential shopping strategies are well-explained on the portal.

Negative aspects of the portal include-

This website’s trustworthiness is subpar.

Social media sharing controls and updates are absent from the website.

It is necessary to include the phone number.

Focused on kissinspire.com Reviews–

The online store needs to link to its social networking profile and promote its visual identity on other websites selling goods online. Therefore, customers need assistance finding honest customer reviews on social networking sites or other online shopping platforms. It must include comments from users. However, customers can learn How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund If You are Scammed.

The Final Conclusion-

The trust score and reliable clients’ comments are unavailable on the domain. Apart from it, the domain does not include many important details. Learn How to Get a Full Credit Card Refund if you were Scammed.

Have you ever been the victim of online fraud? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment.

Is kissinspire.com Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q.1 What about the domain shipping strategy?

Ans- Default logistics and express shipping are offered by it.

Q.2 Is the developer created its web page on social media to publicize its identity?

Ans- No, it lacks on the social media pages.

Q.3 Is there any return policy to return defective items?

Ans- Yes, the 14-day return policy is offered by it.

Q.4 What is the shipping cost?

Ans- $6.99 to $12.99 per the adopted shipping mode.

Q.5 Which category is followed by the domain?

Ans- It comes under the clothing niche.

Q.6 What about the restocking fee?

Ans- The store will pay for it.

Q.7 Is kissinspire.com Scam or Legit a genuine portal?

Ans- Still, we are not sure about its legitimacy.