Is Koravino Scam or Legit: Read Genuine Koravino Reviews!

This article marks to find all the crucial indications and provides an unbiased product pitch. Is Koravino Scam or Legit? Read.

Are you in need of fashionable products that are trending these days? Do you know some sites that provide these types of products? If not, then you should look for it now.

But wait, we can find several such sites. Which one will be the genuine platform to purchase? Did you know the Koravino sites are trending now? Though the site is trending, its genuineness is unclear among customers from the United States.

Get in-depth clarification on the Koravino site. Also, get a solution for Is Koravino Scam or Legit?

Source: dodbuzz.com

Learn about Koravino reliability details:

The site was established on 26th February 2023. The site is the latest in the market and expires on 26th February 2024.

The site gains a trust mark of one percent only.

The site sells its products in dollars, euros, CAD, AUD, GBP and more.

The site provided an official address under its contact section. However, the address is in the image format, raising concerns.

The customer’s ratings are zero for all the products on the site.

The Koravino Reviews is also zero for all items available.

Shipping rates for the product on this site are fixed at 6.99$. If the order is over 29$, then shipping rates are zero to worldwide countries. The ordered items are shipped directly from the Koravino warehouse within five working days.

Orders will be delivered to the customer within ten to twenty working days.

No returns of the purchased items are acceptable.

After delivery of the product, a refund will not be granted.

Tracking of the product purchased is accessible.

Is Koravino Scam or Legit? Uncover more essential pointers before investing in the products on the Koravino site.

Facts About Koravino

Koravino is a firm that sells numerous products currently trending on the market. You can purchase the latest and updated version of all the products. They claim to offer a budget-friendly and highly qualified product.

Koravino offers customers global trending items like Pop-up tents, Camping Gear, cooking items, family tents and more.

All the items here attract customers with their colour and unique technology. Read further to verify the site with some satisfactory specifications below.

Is Koravino Scam or Legit: Specifications!

URL of site: https://koravino.com/

Official Location for the site: 4/4a Bloomsbury square, WC1A 2RP, London, United Kingdom

Official telephonic digits: 0442086385417

Email details: support@koravino.com

Discounts are available for every item.

Products can be purchased through American Express, PayPal, and debit cards.

The site shows links with Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube. However, it is not directed to the original page.

The site products, once purchased, cannot be replaced or returned.

A refund is not provided for any reason after purchasing the product.

The product purchased will be delivered within ten to twenty working days.

Pros for Koravino Reviews

The products specification is explained in-depth with good clarity to the customer.

The shipping address can be edited within 11pm after placing the order.

The site has HTTPS and SSL certifications for safety.

All the policies are clearly stated.

Cons

Zero buyer ratings and reviews of the products.

A refund or return of the purchased order is not available.

The contact’s official address is in the image format. It is copied and pasted from another site.

The site has a very low trust rank.

Response from customer

Koravino Reviews are absent in all the items available on the site. We also looked for its reviews on other genuine sites that failed to showcase it. Therefore, we doubt whether anyone came forward to purchase from this site.

Read essential pointers in PayPal scam-protecting tips.

The Final Note

Koravino’s site is gaining attention for its massive discount advertisement. But, as per our research, we suggest you hold on before investing due to its low score, zero buyer feedback and no refund or return policy.

Learn to choose varied tents for camping.

Have you fallen prey to any sites? Be alert and learn the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

Is Koravino Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Do the site provide discounts?

Yes, but the price range is too good to believe to be a true cost.

Q2. Do the site have a refund policy mentioned on the site?

Yes

Q3. What are the working days of Koravino?

Monday to Friday

Q4. Is customer opinion present on the site?

No

Q5. Is it wise to invest in Koravino?

Without a refund and return option, investing in this young site is not advisable.

Q6. Do this site avail their delivery worldwide?

Yes