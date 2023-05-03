Is Lilyasion Scam or Legit {April 2023} Check Revviews!

In the given article, we will help you identify Is Lilyasion Scam or Legit by covering all the specifications and customer reviews of the website.

Do you want to buy decorative items for your house and daily uses? Are you such a Global website that can ship their order to multiple countries? Your search can come to an end with a single domain Lilyasion.com. It is an online domain that sells its product in different regions like Australia, Canada, the United States, etc. You will find multiple decorative items and daily-use accessories in this domain.

However, it is essential to find out the legitimacy of a website before investing in any product on the website. So let’s check out Is Lilyasion Scam or Legit.

Features to verify the legitimacy of Lilyasion.com

Dominos age: Lilyasion.com is a newly developed domain created approximately three months ago.

Alexa ranking: Alexa ranking of the website Lilyasion.com is not available.

Trust score: Lilyasion for this awful trust score of one percent.

Social media: you will find multiple social media links on the website, but when you click on the link, it will redirect you to the login page. Hence, there are no social media pages available on this website.

Owner information: the information about the owner is missing from the domain

Address proof: contact address is not given on Lilyasion.com.

Customer reviews: Lilyasion Reviews are present on the website with proper images.

Shipping Policy: Lilyasion.com provides Worldwide Shipping. It generally takes 48 Hours for the product displacement after placing the order. The shipping charges may vary from $5 to $9.

About Lilyasion.com

Lilyasion is an online shopping market where you can buy multiple Housefull products and decorative items. The company offers an exclusive discount on purchasing multiple items in different quantities. If you purchase more items, you will get a higher discount. However, there are only limited products on the website that you can shop.

Is Lilyasion Scam or Legit: Specifications

Domain launch: 11 February 2023

Domain expiry: 11 February 2024

Email id: shabiqiutian@gmail.com

Contact number: there are no contact numbers provided on the website

Contact address: the contact us information is completely blank, and the developer didn’t share any contact address of the company

Refund policy: it takes around 5 to 10 days to process and refund your amount if you are product is eligible for a refund

Payment Mode: American Express, Apple Pay, MasterCard, PayPal, and Visa

Currency: USD, EUR, GBP, CAD.

Pros Validating: Is Lilyasion Scam or Legit

The company offers a great discount of up to 50% on multiple-item purchases.

You will find the best base price of the product.

A sustainable return policy is available to make your shopping experience better.

Customer reviews are available on different products.

Cons

Lots of contact information is unavailable.

I cannot find any social media account to validate its authenticity.

The domain obtains an awful trust score.

Only 57 products are available on the website.

The only mode of contacting the company is via email, and that, too, is nonresponsive.

Lilyasion Reviews

There are multiple customer reviews available on the website for almost every product. Reviews on the website are available with legit customer feedback and a product picture. Therefore we cannot judge whether the website is legit. Also, find out more information about the PayPal scam.

Wrapping Up!

Lilyasion.com can be the best website for shopping for household products and daily-use Essentials. The website becomes suspicious due to a lack of contact information and proper social media links. However, you will find valid customer reviews on almost every product on the website. Moreover, find essential information about credit card scams.

Do you trust the newly created website for shopping? Comment Below.

Is Lilyasion Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. What is the URL origin location?

The URL is developed in China.

Q2. Is there any customer feedback on social media about the website?

There are no social media links to check customer reviews.

Q3. What is the Trust Pilot review about the website?

There are zero reviews on the trust pilot for this website.

Q4. What is the multiple discount distribution on the website?

You will get a big discount on purchasing multiple items of a similar category.

Q5. Can we buy clothes on this website?

The website only offers selected essentials for daily use and decorative items.

Q6. Is there any information available about the location of the company?

There is no information available about the company’s address.

Q7. Is Lilyasion Scam or Legit?

We cannot assure you that the website is legit.