Is Linyooka Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Exclusive Reviews!

Are you fed up with the cooking of those regular old dishes? Are you looking for products that will help you cook delicious meals? Do you want to make restaurant-style dishes at home? Have you heard of Linyooka online platform?

Yes, you heard it right; this platform is gaining a name for selling exclusive-looking kitchen desires! But, consumers worldwide, especially from the United States, are curious to read the reviews against its services. So, let’s dig out all the facts to know: Is Linyooka Scam or Legit?

Is This Portal Legit? Check Factors Here!

This portal was registered within 6 months, on 31st October 2022.

This platform will expire in less than a year on 31st October 2023.

WHOIS identifies the owner’s details, but contradictory no details are mentioned.

This website has gained a very poor trust score that is 1% only.

This domain has been ranked poorly against the trust index with 1.8 points.

This website is making a high red alert as it gained a 0 rank for website popularity.

The official portal contains only positive Linyooka Reviews from existing customers; the reviewing portal fails to give any feedback.

The threat & phishing profiles have gained 83 scores for each, which is again a red flag.

The malware score for this domain is 53, besides the red alert.

The spam score gained by this portal is 9.

It has received 23 points against the suspicious website proximity.

No blacklisted engine has detected this portal.

This website has gained a secure HTTPS connection.

Social media links are available only to share the product’s link or feedback on the consumer’s homepage.

Read Portal’s Brief Note to Know: Is Linyooka Scam or Legit ?

This website sells kitchen products like cookware, bakeware, oven, serving sets, foldable griddle grills, etc.

The “About Us” section of this portal also mentioned that they are striving hard so that the jewelry becomes a part of women’s outraged personalities. So let’s now grab a few specific details to know its legitimacy more accurately.

Specifications!

URL: https://linyooka.com/

Email ID: linyooka@vipcservice.com

Phone Number: 442392160686

Company Name: Ansky Company Limited

Company Number: 11736740

Company Registration Address: 103 Albert Embankment, London SE1 7TL, United Kingdom, but we still need to check: Is Linyooka Scam or Legit ?

Shipping & Delivery: The complete time will be 7-15 calendar days.

Return & Refund Details: You can raise a request within 14 calendar days of receiving the product.

Payment methods: You can pay via VISA, MAESTRO, MASTERCARD, American Express, and PayPal.

Pros of shopping on this portal!

Company details, phone number and positive reviews are present on the official site.

A 14- calendar day return policy is applicable.

A valid HTTPS connection is found.

The owner’s details are identified with WHOIS services.

No blacklist engine has detected this portal.

Cons to validate Linyooka Reviews!

Customer reviews are not found on any external reviewing website.

WHOIS has identified the owner’s credentials, but details are not present.

Social media links are present only to share the product’s link or feedback on the consumer’s homepage.

Company details are present in the pasted form.

Products mentioned are kitchen, but details in the “About Us” sections are given for jewelry.

What do Customer Reviews Suggest?

Customer reviews are vital to determine the authenticity of any online domain. Happily, the official site contains massively positive reviews as a customer seemed happy with the quality and services given by this domain.

Unfortunately, Linyooka Reviews are found missing by the external reviewing platforms. In addition to this, you can also grab a few safeguarding tips against PayPal scams here.

Last Thoughts:

The presence of only positive reviews on the official website, too high a score against negative pointers, and missing owner’s details make this website a scamming portal. Hence, we recommend avoiding shopping from this domain and prefer any other legit portal. Additionally, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams.

Is Linyooka Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. When will the refund be processed?

The refund will be processed within 7 calendar days of receiving the package.

Q2. Which items come under the returnable category?

Unused product

Defective item

Wrong item received

Items damaged in transit

Lost or missing items

Q3. What are the refund charges criteria?

The customer will bear the round-trip freight. No handling fee will be charged to the consumer for returning the product.

Q4. Where is the shipping not available?

Shipping is not available for P.O. Boxes and APO/FPO addresses.