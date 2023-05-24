Is Litsservices com Scam or Legit {May 2023} Reviews!

The article focuses on providing answers to Is Litsservices com Scam or Legit and whether the website is authentic for purchasing goods or not.

Are you looking to buy your daily needs all in one place? Do you wish to change the way you go grocery shopping? People from the United States are thrilled to know about this online website where you can find all your daily needs in one place. The website is known to provide garden needs and utility equipment for your kitchen requirements in a single store.

We will provide this website’s details and the items it sells in this article. Check the complete details of Is Litsservices com Scam or Legit here.

Is Litsservices com Scam or Legit? Know the details!

The website’s domain was created on March 5th 2013.

We have not found the website’s expiry date.

The website has a valid https connection.

The website has received a trust score of 78.5%.

The website’s popularity is zero. It mentioned that no one has bought from this website.

The portal’s domain is not in any blocked search engines list.

The score for proximity to suspicious websites is 5.

No Litsservices com Reviews is found.

The threat and phishing score is not mentioned.

The malware score is not available.

We have not found any spam scores.

Know about the websites to check:

The website sells products needed for daily usage in our kitchen and garden. The online portal sells items such as aluminium tubes, copper nails, copper tubes, utility tubing, storage organizers, Steel nails, and other equipment.

Customers do not get the option to see the items on social media platforms, as no such websites are linked here.

Specifications: Is Litsservices com Scam or Legit?

The URL is https://litsservices.com/ .

The email id on the online portal is hello@onlinewarm.com .

The company has mentioned its address as 1308 Village Creek Dr, Plano, US.

The website has also provided its contact number. +1 3219882735.

No number of days for shipping is mentioned.

Items are allowed to be returned within 30 days.

Refunds will be processed within the original mode of payment.

Customers can pay through PayPal, VISA, MasterCard and others.

Pros

The online portal allows a 30 days return policy.

Huge number of equipment is available on the website for daily purposes.

Contact number and address is mentioned.

Litsservices com Reviews Cons

We have not found any social media links to the website, such as Facebook and Instagram.

We do not have the owner’s details mentioned on the portal.

We do not have any reports of the reviews on the products if purchased by the customers.

Customer Reviews

Unfortunately, we have not seen any customer reviews for the products sold on the online website. Buyer reviews are always a plus for any website’s flourishing, but this website has no reviews section. There are also no social media links from which customers can view the product sold on the website.

Final Words

We have found that the website is not in use, and people do not purchase anything from the website. We suggest the buyers kindly go through the details and purchase any product only from authentic online websites that are not fraudulent and sell legit items.

Is Litsservices com Scam or Legit-FAQs

Q1. What items are sold on this website?

The website sells daily-use equipment such as kitchen and garden tools.

Q2. In how many days will the item be delivered?

The processing time of the orders is 24 to 48 hours, and it is delivered timely depending upon the place of stay.

Q3. What is the equipment sold on the website?

The website has a collection of storage organizers, utility tubing, nails, aluminium tube, and pillar block.

Q4. When was the company founded?

It was founded in 2010.

Q5. Are the products sold internationally?

Yes, the website sells its products to other countries. The delivery of the products depends upon the place where the products are shipped.

Q6. Is the online website linked to social media platforms?

No. The online website does not have any links to social media platforms, which makes it difficult for the buyers to trust the products sold by the website.

Q7. Do the customers get a full refund?

Yes, the customers get a full refund if the items sold are damaged or are received in bad condition.