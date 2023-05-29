Is Lovua Shop Scam Or Legit {May} Check Reviews!

Is Lovua Shop Scam or Legit? It is vital to illustrate the details of the reliability of this store. Kindly seek information here.

Are you searching for online sites selling different swimsuits for ladies? If you want to buy such products, you can shop from Lovua shop in the United States. But, Is Lovua Shop Scam or Legit? If you are looking for this online shopping site and its legitimacy, then you should read this post very well. It is crucial to learn the legitimacy to engage in fair deals. Kindly read this post.

source: dodbuzz.com

The Reliability Of Lovua Shop!

Trust Index: It got a mediocre count of trust index. It has a 63.9/100 score on it.

Registration Date : April 8, 2023, is the discovery date of the Lovua shop. The shop has a short lifespan of more than one month.

Phishing Score : The phishing score is calculated at 12 percent.

Malware Score: There is a malware count of 17 percent on the site.

Shopper’s Views : No Lovua Shop Reviews are seen online, but some customer reviews are available on the official destination.

Social Media: There is no availability of accounts of this website on social media accounts.

Missed Data : The telephone number and location details are missing.

Data Security: The portal has a safe server to protect details via HTTPS that encrypts the data of the user.

Overview Of Lovua Shop!

Lovua Shop has been selling women’s collections in an affordable range. They got a variety of products that are given below:

Bikini Swimsuit

Strapless Bra

Summer Pockets Jumpsuit

Straw Bag

Features, as examined in Is Lovua Shop Scam or Legit!

URL: https://lovuashop.com/

Email Id: support@lovuashop.com

Address Details: It is Unavailable.

Telephone Number: It is Unfound.

Star ratings are available on some of the products available here, but they look suspicious.

Return Policy: The goods are eligible to claim a return policy within 30 days of receiving the order.

Shipping Policy: The shop takes around 10 to 30 days to deliver goods in case of international delivery.

Payment Options: Visa, Discover, MasterCard, American Express, etc.

Positive Points

Email Id is available.

Negative Points

Social media channels are missing from Facebook or Instagram.

The customer’s testimonials are unavailable on the online portal, but reviews on the official channel looked fake.

Lovua Shop Reviews

The Lovua Shop has different collections of swimsuits for women, but these collections are limited. A few products were given some star ratings, but we cannot trust these ratings completely. Because similar ratings are not available on any online review or rating portal. It makes us quite suspicious. Moreover, social media accounts are missing from the shopping stations. It looks like an unfriendly shop. We should stay alert while dealing with such online sellers. One can go for other alternatives present online to buy clothing stuff. So, Is Lovua Shop Scam or Legit? We have shared the details on the ways to avoid Credit Card Scammers.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this post, we have scrutinized all the details of the Lovua Shop. The Lovua shop has a life expectancy of one and a half months. The trust score on the website is mediocre. Hence, we could not believe the website completely. Shoppers need to understand the methods to deal with PayPal Scammers and get money back from the scammers. The readers should learn the details on the Swimsuit to get a clear vision of the same.

Would you like to give your opinions on this post? Kindly share your views in the comment section below.

Is Lovua Shop Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the return policy of the Lovua Shop?

Ans. The products are eligible to return in unused condition within 30 days.

Q2. What are the goods offered in the Lovua Shop?

Ans. The products like jumpsuits and swimsuits are sold on this website.

Q3. Are the products available on the shop got any reviews?

Ans. The products on the official domain got reviews, but it seems fake.

Q4. Did the site have any pages on social media?

Ans. This site does not have social media availability on any portal like Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Q5. Is Lovua Shop Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Lovua shop got a poor lifespan and trust index on the site. This shop cannot be trusted 100 percent because it did not get reviews online.

Q6. What is the continuity of the Lovua Shop?

Ans. This shop has a lifespan of one and a half months.