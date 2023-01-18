Is Lpdko Shop Scam or Legit {Jan 2023} Honest Reviews!

Recite mentioned details to verify whether it Is Lpdko Shop Scam or Legit that will assist shoppers in knowing the future worthiness of the website.

Are you looking for a Christmas tree? Do you want to buy artificial Christmas greenery? Then, visit Lpdko.com to explore a massive collection of Christmas classic trees. This website has been approved in the United States, and shoppers are making a shop from it.

But still, to know whether it Is Lpdko Shop Scam or Legit, we need to scrutinize its credential details. So, let’s study the following section to know its popularity and worthiness.

Is Lpdko.com an official website?

The website was launched on 9th January 2023 and is only eight days old.

The website will diminish on 9th January 2024.

The trust score possessed by the website is not up to mark that is 20%.

We found a social media symbol but clicking on that will redirect personal social accounts.

Buyers can use all the essential policies.

It got a place on Alexa that is #5183548.

The trust index is 0.7%.

The threat and phishing scores combinedly are 117%.

The malware score is 37%.

Lpdko shop Reviews are present.

To secure clients’ details, a valid SSL certificate is present.

We did not find the name of its owner.

What is Lpdko.com?

It is a digitalized shopping website that offers a vast collection of classic Christmas trees. The store is aware that clients demand a wide range of customized goods, so it has covered highly qualified producers and suppliers.

So, the store can work closely with and continually screen to ensure they pass clients’ stringent selection criteria. The store wants to offer you personalized products that allow you to Express Yourself.

Specification to know: Is Lpdko Shop Scam or Legit?

The web address of the website- https://lpdko.shop/

E-mail address- customer@cenuhog.shop

Calling number- Shoppers can call on-+1 6066537900

The physical address of the store – is 1561 Adrian Rd, Burlingame, Burlingame

Transportation period- Exact days of delivery are not mentioned.

Transportation cost -Not found.

Return Policy- Customers can apply for a return within 14 days.

Refund Policy- Through your original method of payment, your credit will deposit within a few days.

Cancellation policy- The store accepts order cancellation before the product is shipped or produced.

Modes of payment: – Master Card, Discover, JCB, American Express, Visa, Diners Club etc.

Read its paybacks to get detail- Is Lpdko Shop Scam or Legit–

It shares a vast collection of classical Christmas trees.

Shoppers can make payments using a valid mode of payment with a money-back guarantee.

All the credential policies like return, refund, and cancellation are available on the website.

A valid communication number is mentioned on the website.

Its store’s physical address is stated.

Losses of Lpdko.com-

The trust count is poor.

It is a too-young website.

The website is not very popular.

The Alexa rank is low.

The website lacks the name of its owner.

On the social platform, it does not create its web page.

Focused on Lpdko shop Reviews–

We found most of the positive feedback on the website. The customer has mentioned that the trees are more beautiful and the product quality is awesome. Unfortunately, it looks like a real tree, and many viewers get confused.

However, it does not promote its product on the social platform. Here is the detail: Get a Full-Refund on PayPal Scam before shopping.

The Final Verdict-

We found its positive reviews, but its trust count shows it is not a popular domain. So, we cannot say that it is a legitimate website.Need to read about- How to Get a Full Refund on a Credit Card If Scammed!

Is Lpdko Shop Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. What about the store transportation cost?

Ans- We did not find the details of store transportation costs.

Q2. What about its exchange policy?

Ans. It does not offer an exchange of products.

Q3. Can customers cancel their orders?

Ans. Yes, before shipping, clients can cancel their orders.

Q4. Are the store charges a restocking fee?

Ans. On the website, we did not get any details about this policy.

Q5. Is there any return cost borne by the customer?

Ans. Not found.

Q.6 Which delivery terms are used by the store?

Ans- All information is missing in its shipping policy, charges, days of shipping, and delivery terms.

Q7. Is Lpdko Shop Scam or Legit an official website?

Ans. It is not a well-developed site, so we are still searching for whether it is authentic.